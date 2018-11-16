Religion news

AME Zion Foundation AME Zion Church, Neely Store Road, Rock Hill: FAK Closet open, noon-2 p.m. Nov. 21 to distribute Thanksgiving side dishes and non perishable items. Pleasant View AME Zion Church, Old Columbia Road, Chester: Welcome celebration honoring the Rev. and Mrs. Donald Bouler, 4 p.m. Nov. 17.



ARP











Neely’s Creek ARP Church, Neely’s Creek Road, Rock Hill: Expo at the Creek, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 17 in the Family Life Center with homemade crafts and canned goods such as jams, preserves, green beans, and pickles. Sausage biscuits available. Barbecue plates and soups will be sold at 11 a.m.

BAPTIST

Boyd Hill Baptist Church, Glenn Street, Rock Hill: Brotherhood anniversary program, 2 p.m. Nov. 18. Dinner served. Open to the public. Thanksgiving service, 7 p.m. Nov. 21.

Catawba Baptist Church, South Anderson Road, Rock Hill: Fall festival, 2-5 p.m. Nov. 18. Open to the community.

Emmanuel Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, West End Street, Chester: Giveaway for new or gently used household items, clothing and shoes for children and adults, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 17. All are welcome.

Flint Hill Baptist Church, Flint Hill Street, Rock Hill: Choir Day celebration, 4 p.m. Nov. 18 featuring FHBC Anointed Praise Dancer and local gospel groups.

Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, Columbia Road, Chester: Vocal Choir anniversary, 1:30 p.m. Nov. 18. Men’s Choir anniversary, 5 p.m. Nov. 24.

Great Joy Baptist Church, Chester Highway, McConnells: Thanksgiving service, 7 p.m. Nov. 20.







Liberty Baptist Church, Chester: Worship, 11 a.m. Sunday with Thanksgiving meal after. No evening service. Mission meal, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and Liberty Kids, 7 p.m.

Mount Prospect Baptist Church, West Black Street, Rock Hill: Mount Prospect will host its annul free Thanksgiving dinner with all the trimmings beginning at 11 a.m. Nov. 22 at the church.

New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church, Hampton Street, Rock Hill: Senior citizens Thanksgiving meal and Harvest Fest food drive, 2-5 p.m. Nov. 17. Ages 55 and older welcome. Bible study and hot breakfast, 10 a.m. Wednesdays. Details: 803-524-7285.

New Zion Baptist Church, McConnells Highway, McConnells: Grateful Gathering, pre-Thanksgiving service, 7 p.m. Nov. 19 at New Zion with Greater Fellowship Baptist Church in Charlotte.

Rawlinson Road Baptist Church, Rawlinson Road, Rock Hill: AWANA for age 2-fifth grade and Impact Station, 5:30-7 p.m. Sunday. Details: rrbc.org.

Riverside Baptist Church, India Hook Road, Rock Hill: Little Drummer Boy 28th annual registration will be 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 24 in the last building on the church property. Bring government issued ID for each child for whom you need help. Children must live in your home, and be under the age of 12. Those registering at the church are guaranteed to receive toys. Those who can’t attend Nov. 24, can register, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 27-Dec. 1 at Sassy And Chic Boutique, 1122 India Hook Road, Rock Hill and may receive help on a space available basis. Details: 803-329-4998. No phone registrations. Since 1991, more than 10,000 children have benefited from this local outreach program sponsored by Riverside.

Union Baptist Church, S.C. 274 at Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill: Winter clothing giveaway, sponsored by the church and Daughter of Light OES No. 151, 9 a.m.-noon Nov. 17 at Masonic Temple, 997 Crawford Road.

Woodhaven Baptist Church, Marett Boulevard, Rock Hill: Worship, at 10:55 a.m. Sunday with Missions lunch after. Children and youth ministry, 6 p.m. Sunday. Samaritans Purse warehouse, 6 p.m. Nov. 21. Mission groups and men’s and women’s Bible study, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

CATHOLIC







St. Anne Catholic Church, Bird Street, Rock Hill: Hospitality Lunch, 1 p.m. Nov. 13 at Bob Evans. No reservations needed. More than 800 meals were prepared and delivered last Thanksgiving. To volunteer or donate, call 803-329-2662. Dorothy Day Soup Kitchen is closed Nov. 22.

EPISCOPAL





Episcopal Church of Our Saviour, Caldwell Street, Rock Hill: Pie sale for summer mission in Ecuador after 8 and 10 a.m. worship services Nov. 18. Fashion and Compassion jewelry sale, 9:30 a.m. Nov. 18.

LUTHERAN

Epiphany Lutheran Church, West Main Street, Rock Hill: Sunday School and Godly Play, 9 a.m.; worship with Holy Communion at 10 a.m. Sunday. Nursery provided. Keener family reception after worship, celebrating Family Promise hosting week Nov. 18-Nov. 25. Annual cookie exchange at 3 p.m. Dec. 2.

Grace Lutheran Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Combined worship with Holy Communion, 10 a.m., Nov. 18 and Thanksgiving lunch at 11:30 a.m. and annual congregational meeting at 1 p.m.

METHODIST

Aldersgate United Methodist Church, Celanese Road, Rock Hill: Annual Thanksgiving Dinner will be after the 10:30 a.m. service Nov. 18. The Rev. Steve Holler will deliver the sermon for the Community Thanksgiving Service, 7 p.m. Nov. 18 at Mt. Olive united Methodist Church, Ogden Road. Jazzercise class, by Anytime Fitness, 6:30-7:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in the social hall. Re-Ignite worship, 7 p.m. Wednesdays. November mission is canned goods and monetary donations for Crop Walk.

Antioch United Methodist Church, West Rambo Road at S.C. 324, Rock Hill: United Methodist Men, 9 a.m. Sunday. Sunday school, 10 a.m. and worship, 11 a.m. Sunday. Community Thanksgiving service, 7 p.m. Nov. 20 with the Rev. Douglas Blaikie and the Bethesda Presbyterian Choir will sing. Refreshments after. Open to the community.

Cornerstone United Methodist Church, Heckle Boulevard, Rock Hill: Fish fry and bake sale, 4-7 p.m. Nov. 17. Menu: fish or chicken strip, slaw, hush puppies, fries, lemonade or tea. Dessert table. Cost: $10, adults; $5, ages 6-12. United Methodist Men and Women, 7 p.m. Nov. 19.

Friendship United Methodist Church, Neely Store Road, Rock Hill: Deeper Still, small study group, 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Bring a snack or beverage for yourself.

India Hook United Methodist Church, Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill: Vendors Market, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 17 with a soup lunch and baked goods. Vendors can call 803-579-0491. Details: 803-329-7787.





Mount Holly United Methodist Church, Mount Holly Road, Rock Hill: Fall Bazaar, 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 17 with vendors, trash-to-treasure sale, baked goods, breakfast items and vegetable soup lunch. No Wednesday supper.

Sharon United Methodist Church, Shannon Street, Sharon: Community senior social, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 27. Menu: soup, grilled cheese sandwich, cornbread muffins, desserts and tea.

St. Paul United Methodist Church, St. Paul Church Road, Clover: Oyster stew, 4-7 p.m. Nov. 17 with stew, vegetable soup, hot dogs, desserts and drinks. Donations accepted.

Wesley United Methodist Church, West Jefferson Street, York: Jazz Vespers service, 4-6 p.m. Nov. 17 with music, spoken word, story telling and poetry.







NONDENOMINATIONAL

Faith Family Christian Center, Homestead Road, Rock Hill: Community Thanksgiving dinner, 12:30-2 p.m. Nov. 18. Open to all. The congregation is inviting area homeless men and women for a meal. Member are also collecting gently used coats for the homeless during the event.













PENTECOSTAL HOLINESS

Landmark Pentcostal Holiness Church, Lancaster: 38th annual B&B Craft Show, 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 24 at Springdale Recreation Center, 260 Plantation Road, Lancaster. More than 50 vendors will sell jewelry, gift baskets, miniature books, handmade dolls, barn wood signs, and more. Pictures with Santa, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Door prizes every hour. Homemade vegetable soup, cornbread and hot dogs for sale. Bring non-perishable food items for HOPE of Lancaster and KARE of Kershaw.

PRESBYTERIAN

Hermon Presbyterian Church, Heckle Boulevard, Rock Hill: Food Pantry, 9 a.m. Nov. 29 at the church. Sponsored by Hermon, St. Mary’s Catholic Church and York County Democratic Women.

Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Music at Oakland Concert Series Ensemble Aubade, 7 p.m. Nov. 17. Ensemble Aubade(Francis Grimes, viola; Mary Jane Rupert, piano; Peter H. Bloom, flute) performs vivid chamber music by European and American composers. The trio, based in Boston, plays throughout the U.S. Free (love offering received). Reception after in the Welcome Center. Alternative Gift Fair, noon-2:30 p.m. Nov. 18 in the Activities Center. This annual event raises money and awareness for missions. Hand-made items from around the world through SERRV, a fair trade, nonprofit organization, for sale. Pilgrim’s Inn will have a bake sale. There also will be live and silent auctions. Auction items are listed at oapc.net.

Purity Presbyterian Church, Wylie Street, Chester: Community Thanksgiving meal, 5 p.m. Wednesday. Office closed Thursday and Friday.

WESLEYAN

Clover Wesleyan Church, South Main Street at Parkview Lane, Clover: Hot dog, baked goods and yard sale, 10 a.m. Nov. 17.











