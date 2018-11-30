Religion news







BAPTIST

James Chapel Baptist Church, S.C. 160 West, Fort Mill: First pastoral anniversary for the Rev. Debra Nash, 2:30 p.m. Dec. 9.

Lake Wateree Baptist Church, River Road, Ridgeway: Brotherhood fundraiser catfish stew and fish plates, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 8. Cost, $6. Proceeds for the parking lot.





Liberty Baptist Church, Chester: Gideon Jimmy Martin will lead worship, 11 a.m. Sunday. Family night, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Mission trip to West Virginia, Dec. 7.

Mount Aimwell Baptist Church, Countryside Drive, Blackstock: Gospel Extravaganza, 3 p.m. Dec. 2 with June Barnette and the Gospel Highlighters and other choirs.

New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church, Hampton Street, Rock Hill: Bible study and hot breakfast, 10 a.m. Wednesdays. Details: 803-524-7285.

Park Ridge Baptist Church, Trotter Ridge Court, Rock Hill:

Rawlinson Road Baptist Church, Rawlinson Road, Rock Hill: AWANA and Impact Station for age 2 to fifth grade, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Woodhaven Baptist Church, Marett Boulevard, Rock Hill: Worship, at 10:55 a.m. Sunday with Andrea Patterson, International Missions Board, Japan. Lottie Moon Missions Study and children and youth ministry, 6 p.m. Sunday. Mission groups and men’s and women’s Bible study, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Hearts of Gold to Smithfield’s Barbecue and Billy Graham Library, 4 p.m. Friday. Sanctuary Choir Christmas cantata, 6 p.m. Dec. 8.

BAHÁ’Í FAITH

Bahá’í: Interfaith discussions, 7 p.m. first and third Mondays. Devotionals, 1:30 p.m. Sundays giving people of different faiths and beliefs to practice a collective worship. Discussions and devotionals open to all. Details on meeting places: rhscbahai@gmail.com.

CATHOLIC

Divine Saviour Catholic Church, Herndon Avenue, York: Vigil Mass for the Immaculate Conception, 6 p.m. Dec. 7. Children’s play, “Our Special Christmas Gift,” and “The Birth of a King,” by members of all ages, 6 p.m. Dec. 8. Free and open to the public.





St. Anne Catholic Church, Bird Street, Rock Hill: Evening of Christmas Carols, 7-8:30 p.m. Dec. 3 at The Oratory. Breakfast with Santa, 10 a.m.-noon Dec. 8. Feast of the Immaculate Conception, Dec. 8; Mass, 9 a.m. Knights of Columbus breakfast, Dec. 9. Feast of Our Lady of G;uadalupe, Patron of the Americas, Dec. 12; Masses at 5 and 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

CHURCH OF GOD IN CHRIST

True Gospel Church of God in Christ, Ashford Road, Chester: Christmas program, “King of Glory,” 5 p.m. Dec. 16. Open to the community.

EPISCOPAL





Episcopal Church of Our Saviour, Caldwell Street, Rock Hill: Feast of St. Nicholas and First Sunday in Advent. Holy Eucharist at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Decorate the Christmas tree in the parish hall, 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

JEWISH

Temple Kol Ami, meets at Philadelphia United Methodist Church, 1691 S.C.160 W., Fort Mill: Details: yorksynagogue@gmail.com or templekolamisc.org.

Temple Solel: Reform Jewish congregation, meets at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, 292 Munn Road, Fort Mill. Temple Solel will host The Rauch Hanukkah Experience, an interfaith community event, 7 p.m. Dec. 8 at Belair United Methodist Church family life center, 8095 Shelley Mullis Road, Indian Land. Bring a nonperishable food item for the Belair food pantry. Regular services are 7 p.m. the second and fourth Fridays of the month. Temple Solel is a place of spiritual growth where tradition is blended with the reality of current Jewish life. Details: templesolelsc.org, Temple Solel SC on Facebook or 803-619-9707.

LUTHERAN

Epiphany Lutheran Church, West Main Street, Rock Hill: Advent liturgy and Holy Communion at 10 a.m. Sunday; Sunday School and Godly Play, 9 a.m. Nursery provided. Hallowed Hands prayer ministry, 11 a.m. Dec. 4. Advent meal, 6 p.m. Wednesday; “Advent Intentionally” contemplative prayer liturgy, 7 p.m. Beer & Hymns, 6-7:30 p.m. Dec. 9.

Grace Lutheran Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Contemporary worship, 8:30 a.m., traditional worship, 11 a.m., both with Holy Communion and childcare. Family Promise guests begin a week at Grace. Farewell and Godspeed reception for Pastor Burkhalter, 9:45 a.m., Sunday. Hunger Outreach meal preparation and delivery 2-7 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

METHODIST

Aldersgate United Methodist Church, Celanese Road, Rock Hill: Ring and Sing performance, 7 p.m. Dec. 9. The choir presents, “A World of Christmas” by Joseph Martin, 4 p.m. Dec. 16 in the fellowship hall. Re-Ignite worship, 7 p.m. Wednesdays. December mission is completing apportionments.

Antioch United Methodist Church, West Rambo Road at S.C. 324, Rock Hill: Decorate the church for Christmas, 10 a.m. Dec. 1. Worship, 11 a.m. Sunday; Sunday school at 10 a.m. Last Sunday for blanket collection. United Methodist Women covered-dish dinner, 7 p.m. Dec. 10. Caroling and supper, 3 p.m. Dec. 15. All invited.

Bethel United Methodist Church, Curtis Street, Rock Hill: United Methodist Women Christmas ornaments exchange, 6 p.m. Tuesday. Bring a snack to share. Christmas cantata, Dec. 16. Covered-dish lunch after.

Cornerstone United Methodist Church, Heckle Boulevard, Rock Hill: Stewardship Sunday. Coffee Fellowship at 9:15 a.m.; Sunday School all ages 9:45 a.m.; Worship, 11 a.m. Sunday. Children’s party, 3-5 p.m. Sunday. Youth group, meet 5:30 p.m. Sunday for concert at Transformation Center.

Friendship United Methodist Church, Neely Store Road, Rock Hill: 12th annual Bailey-Earney Kids’ Christmas party, 5-8 p.m. Dec. 1. The party is open to the community and began with eight children attending. Now more than 40-50 attend the traditional party. Christmas cantata, “Christmas is Calling,” 11 a.m. Dec. 2 with the Hanging of the Greens after.







Mount Holly United Methodist Church, Mount Holly Road, Rock Hill: Christmas cantata, 6 p.m. Sunday in the sancturary. Refreshments after. Wednesday night supper, 5:15-6:15 p.m. Wednesday. Menu: sliced ham, macaroni and cheese, lima beans, dinner roll, dessert, tea and lemonade. Cost: $6, ages 11 and older; $3, ages 5-10 and free, age 4 and younger. Open to the community. Proceeds to Mount Holly food pantry.

Sharon United Methodist Church, Shannon Street, Sharon: The Philadelphia United Methodist Church choir will present its cantata, “O Come Let Us Adore Him, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

St. John’s United Methodist Church, Tom Hall Street, Fort Mill: The United Methodist Women Christmas Luncheon, after the 11 a.m. worship Dec. 9. All women of the church invited.

St. John’s United Methodist Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Journey to Bethlehem, a walk-through interactive pageant of the living Christmas story, 6-8 p.m. Dec. 7-8. Follow the Holy Family alongside a cast and crew of more than 500. Admission is free.

Woodland United Methodist Church, Cherry Road, Rock Hill: Woodland’s annual Cookie Walk will be 9 a.m. until sold out Dec. 8. Fill a box for $7. Proceeds go to United Methodist Women’s missions.





NONDENOMINATIONAL

Kenneth Monroe Transformational Center, Saluda Street, Rock Hill: St. Mary’s Catholic Church presents The Rock Hill Ecumenical Chorale’s “A Christmas Gift in Song,” 7 p.m. Dec. 2, directed by D. Jeffery Sligh and associate directors Karen Craig and Jermaine Evans. The program features the Clinton College Ensemble with Gisele Gathings, Nia Anthony, the Plair Ensemble and Carl Ratliff. Features soloists are Jennifer Ancrum, Joy Colter, Sarah Chisholm, Karen Howze, Iris Rose, Chelsey L. Simms Jr. and Danarian Cureton. The program also honors Bettye C. Gaithings and Bobby Plair Sr. Admission is free.







Taking the City Ministry Touching Lives through Covenant, India Hook Road, Rock Hill: Healing Service on Sunday, 3 p.m. Dec. 9 preceeded by Midnight Prayer Dec 7. Details: 803-328-2263. Transportation is available by calling no later than 2 p.m.

The Shield, Fire Tower Road, Rock Hill: Rose’s Kitchen lunch, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesdays. Plates, $10. Eat in or take out. Special People Christmas party, 12:30-2 p.m. Dec. 8. GAP Christmas party, 2:30-4:30 p.m. Dec. 8.

PRESBYTERIAN

Liberty Hill Presbyterian Church, Meeting Street, Liberty Hill: Jazz on the Hill featuring the Dave Pankey Trio, 4-6 p.m. Dec. 8. Tickets, $15 or two for $25.

Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Holiday healing service, 5 p.m. Dec. 2 in the sanctuary. Red Cross Blood Drive, 206:30 p.m. Dec. 3 in the activities center. Friendship Fellowship, 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. lunch (ham, sweet potato casserole, green beans, beverage and dessert). Cost, $5. Entertainment by Kristen Wunderlick and Winthrop University vocal student. Lessons and Carols service for Advent, 8:45 and 11 a.m. Dec. 9. Family Faith and Film, 6 p.m. Dec. 9 at the Presbyterian Student Center featuring “The Polar Express.”

Purity Presbyterian Church, Wylie Street, Chester: Bible Quiz, 3 p.m. Sunday. Family game night, 7 p.m. Friday.











