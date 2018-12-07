Religion news

AME Zion New Home AME Zion Church, S.C. 49, York: Mobile food pantry, 8 a.m. Dec. 12. One box per household. Bring valid ID.



St. James AME Zion Church, Church Street, Hickory Grove: St. James Usher Board, 2 p.m. Dec. 9.

BAPTIST

Boyd Hill Baptist Church, Glenn Street, Rock Hill: Sanctuary Choir presents “The Twelve Lights of Bethlehem,” 5 p.m. Dec. 9. Christmas program after morning worship, Dec. 16. Fifth annual Community Outreach, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 20 featuring a free holiday dinner and toy and grocery giveaway. Everyone welcome. Sponsored by Camp High Hopes, North Central Family Medicine, AARP, Four Corners International Ministry, Liberty Hill and Clover AME Zion churches and Boyd Hill and Union Baptist churches.

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

James Chapel Baptist Church, S.C. 160 West, Fort Mill: First pastoral anniversary for the Rev. Debra Nash, 2:30 p.m. Dec. 9.

Lake Wateree Baptist Church, River Road, Ridgeway: Brotherhood fundraiser catfish stew and fish plates, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 8. Cost, $6. Proceeds for the parking lot.





Liberty Baptist Church, Chester: Lottie Moon Mission March, Dec. 9. Fifth Sunday night singing, Dec. 30 at Wilksburg Baptist Church.

McConnells First Baptist Church, Chester Highway, McConnells: Community Country Christmas, 6 p.m. Dec. 16 featuring Unity Quartet

New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church, Hampton Street, Rock Hill: Bible study and hot breakfast, 10 a.m. Wednesdays. Details: 803-524-7285.

Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church, Pleasant Ridge Road, Rock Hill: Tommy Simpson’s annual Christmas Benefit, 6 p.m. Sunday featuring the Tayman Gospel Singers, New Gospel Truth, Tommy Simpson and the Stars of Zion, Junior Ezell Choir, Crossroad Baptist Mass Choir, Roy and Soul Saviors, Boyd Hill Mass Choir, Inspirations and Union Baptist Men’s Choir. In case of inclement weather, call Simpson at 803-412-2937 or 803-327-5524.

Rawlinson Road Baptist Church, Rawlinson Road, Rock Hill: Darrell and Dawn Ritchie in concert, 6 p.m. Dec. 16. Candlelight Communion, 5 p.m. Dec. 24.

Woodhaven Baptist Church, Marett Boulevard, Rock Hill: Sanctuary Choir Christmas cantata, 6 p.m. Dec. 8 and 9. Worship, at 10:55 a.m. Sunday. Mission groups and men’s and women’s Bible study, 6:30 p.m.

BAHÁ’Í FAITH

Bahá’í: Interfaith discussions, 7 p.m. first and third Mondays. Devotionals, 1:30 p.m. Sundays giving people of different faiths and beliefs to practice a collective worship. Discussions and devotionals open to all. Details on meeting places: rhscbahai@gmail.com.

CATHOLIC

Divine Saviour Catholic Church, Herndon Avenue, York: Children’s play, “Our Special Christmas Gift,” and “The Birth of a King,” by members of all ages, 6 p.m. Dec. 8. Free and open to the public.





St. Anne Catholic Church, Bird Street, Rock Hill: Parishioners who have historic photos of the parish, please contact Terry Plumb at terry.plumb@gmail.com. No Faith Formation Dec. 12 due to the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe. “La Pastorela,” 7 p.m. Dec. 15, a traditional Mexican Christmas play in Spanish. Adult class, Catholic Going Green, resumes in January.

CHURCH OF GOD IN CHRIST

True Gospel Church of God in Christ, Ashford Road, Chester: Christmas program, “King of Glory,” 5 p.m. Dec. 16. Open to the community.

EPISCOPAL





Episcopal Church of Our Saviour, Caldwell Street, Rock Hill: Second Sunday in Advent with Holy Eucharist at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. Dec. 9. Third Sunday in Advent with Lessons and Carols, 10:30 a.m. Dec. 16.

JEWISH

Temple Kol Ami, meets at Philadelphia United Methodist Church, 1691 S.C.160 W., Fort Mill: Details: yorksynagogue@gmail.com or templekolamisc.org.

Temple Solel: Reform Jewish congregation, meets at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, 292 Munn Road, Fort Mill. Temple Solel will host The Rauch Hanukkah Experience, an interfaith community event, 7 p.m. Dec. 8 at Belair United Methodist Church family life center, 8095 Shelley Mullis Road, Indian Land. Bring a nonperishable food item for the Belair food pantry. Regular services are 7 p.m. the second and fourth Fridays of the month. Temple Solel is a place of spiritual growth where tradition is blended with the reality of current Jewish life. Details: templesolelsc.org, Temple Solel SC on Facebook or 803-619-9707.

LUTHERAN

Epiphany Lutheran Church, West Main Street, Rock Hill: Advent worship and Holy Communion at 10 a.m. Sunday; Sunday School and Godly Play, 9 a.m. Nursery provided. Hunger Outreach meal preparation and delivery, 7:30a.m.-noon Dec. 9. Beer & Hymns, 6-7:30 p.m. Dec. 9. Advent meal, 6 p.m. Wednesday; “Advent Intentionally” contemplative prayer liturgy, 7 p.m. Prayer vigil, 6 p.m.-6 a.m. Dec. 14-15.

Grace Lutheran Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: “His Light in Us,” Christmas music program, 5 p.m., Dec. 8. Welcoming new ministers, the Rev. Gregg Hoffman, senior pastor, and Rev. Rachel Hoffman, pastor, at 8:30 a.m. contemporary service and 11 a.m. traditional service Dec. 9, both with Holy Communion and nursery provided. GYM Christmas caroling to nursing homes and shut-ins, 2-4 p.m., refreshments with Seniors@Grace, 4-5:30 p.m., Dec. 9.

METHODIST

Aldersgate United Methodist Church, Celanese Road, Rock Hill: Ring and Sing performance, 7 p.m. Dec. 9. The choir presents, “A World of Christmas” by Joseph Martin, 4 p.m. Dec. 16 in the fellowship hall. Re-Ignite worship, 7 p.m. Wednesdays. December mission is completing apportionments.

Antioch United Methodist Church, West Rambo Road at S.C. 324, Rock Hill: United Methodist Women covered-dish dinner, 7 p.m. Dec. 10. Caroling and supper, 3 p.m. Dec. 15. All invited.

Bethel United Methodist Church, Curtis Street, Rock Hill: Church council, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 10. Christmas cantata, Dec. 16. Covered-dish lunch after. Christmas caroling, Dec. 19. Soup Kitchen opens, Jan. 3.

Clover Chapel United Methodist Church, Kings Mountain Street, Clover: Children’s Christmas program, 6 p.m. Dec. 9 in the sanctuary.

Cornerstone United Methodist Church, Heckle Boulevard, Rock Hill: Coffee Fellowship at 9:15 a.m.; Sunday School all ages 9:45 a.m.; Worship, 11 a.m. Sunday featuring the Christmas cantata. Children and youth caroling trip, 3-4:30 p.m. Sunday. Support group, 6 p.m. Monday.







Mount Holly United Methodist Church, Mount Holly Road, Rock Hill: Wednesday night supper, 5:15-6:15 p.m. Wednesday. Menu: beef stew and rice, corn, dinner roll, dessert, tea and lemonade. Cost: $6, ages 11 and older; $3, ages 5-10 and free, age 4 and younger. Open to the community. Proceeds to Mount Holly youth. Free community supper, 6-8 p.m. Dec. 15 with free haircuts and visit from Santa.

St. John’s United Methodist Church, Tom Hall Street, Fort Mill: The United Methodist Women Christmas Luncheon, after the 11 a.m. worship Dec. 9. All women of the church invited. Angel Tree gift delivery, Dec. 16. Luminaries in memory or honor loved ones are on sale from the youth for $2 until Dec. 16. They will be on display Christmas Eve.





St. John’s United Methodist Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Journey to Bethlehem, a walk-through interactive pageant of the living Christmas story, 6-8 p.m. Dec. 7-8. Follow the Holy Family alongside a cast and crew of more than 500. Admission is free.

Woodland United Methodist Church, Cherry Road, Rock Hill: Woodland’s annual Cookie Walk will be 9 a.m. until sold out Dec. 8. Fill a box for $7. Proceeds go to United Methodist Women’s missions.





NAZARENE

Fort Mill Church of the Nazarene, Harris Street, Fort Mill: Milk and Cookies with Santa, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 8. Hear the Christmas story, have refreshments and bring a camera to take pictures. The Choir and Orchestra will present “Night of Alleluias”, 6 p.m. Dec. 9, directed by the Rev. Brian Watts.

NONDENOMINATIONAL

Rock Hill SC Ministers Conference, 7 p.m. second and fourth Thursday each month at Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 1003 Steele St., Fort Mill. All pastors welcome. Details: the Rev. M.N. Baxter at 803-207-4352 or evangelist Robert Odom at 803-628-1922.





The Storyteller Gospel Show, 8-10 a.m. Sundays on 100.1 FM with Margaret W. Caldwell.

White Linen, “Threads of HIS-story,” 6 p.m. Sundays beginning Dec. 9 on CN2 with the Rev. Jacqueline Caldwell, associate minister of St. Matthew AME Zion Church, Rock Hill.







River Hills Community Church, Hamilton’s Ferry Road, Lake Wylie: Christmas Eve services Dec. 24: 4 p.m. for young families with children and 8 and 10 p.m. with candlelight, Holy Communion and carols. Details: rhcconline.org.

Taking the City Ministry Touching Lives through Covenant, India Hook Road, Rock Hill: Healing Service on Sunday, 3 p.m. Dec. 9. Details: 803-328-2263. Transportation is available by calling no later than 2 p.m.

The Shield, Fire Tower Road, Rock Hill: Rose’s Kitchen lunch, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesdays. Plates, $10. Eat in or take out. Special People Christmas party, 12:30-2 p.m. Dec. 8. GAP Christmas party, 2:30-4:30 p.m. Dec. 8.

PRESBYTERIAN

Filbert Presbyterian Church, Filbert Highway, York: “Hymns of Christmas,” 6:30 p.m. Dec. 9 featuring the Filbert Singers, special music and congregational singing. Refreshments after.

Liberty Hill Presbyterian Church, Meeting Street, Liberty Hill: Jazz on the Hill featuring the Dave Pankey Trio, 4-6 p.m. Dec. 8. Tickets, $15 or two for $25.

Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Traditional Lessons and Carols service for Advent, 8:45 and 11 a.m. Dec. 9. Family Faith and Film, 6 p.m. Dec. 9 at the Presbyterian Student Center featuring “The Polar Express.” Bring drinks and $5 for pizza for each person. National Alliance on Mental Illness on-going support groups, 6:15 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays in rooms 202/203.

Purity Presbyterian Church, Wylie Street, Chester: Bible Quiz, 3 p.m. Dec. 9. Playschool Christmas program 7p.m. Dec. 14.











