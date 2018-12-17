Religion news

AME Zion Chestnut Grove AME Zion Church, Chester: Men of Thunder men’s choir Christmas program, 2 p.m. Dec. 16. Community invited.





Neely’s Creek ARP Church, Neely’s Creek Road, Rock Hill: Contemporary worship 8:30 a.m., Sunday School 10:00 a.m., traditional 11:00 a.m. Dec. 15. Nursery available. Club at the Creek, 2:30-5 p.m. Dec. 20 for ages K-5th grade. Christmas Festival Concert Sunday, 6 p.m. Dec 16. The adult choir, handbell choir, elementary choir, and other featured instrumentalists will give a special performance of “Come Ye Faithful.” Festive reception after in the Family Life Center.

BAPTIST

Boyd Hill Baptist Church, Glenn Street, Rock Hill: Christmas program after morning worship, Dec. 16. Fifth annual Community Outreach, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 20 featuring a free holiday dinner and toy and grocery giveaway. Everyone welcome. Sponsored by Camp High Hopes, North Central Family Medicine, AARP, Four Corners International Ministry, Liberty Hill and Clover AME Zion churches and Boyd Hill and Union Baptist churches.







Liberty Baptist Church, Chester: Fifth Sunday night singing, Dec. 30 at Wilksburg Baptist Church.

McConnells First Baptist Church, Chester Highway, McConnells: Community Country Christmas, 6 p.m. Dec. 16 featuring Unity Quartet

Mount Do-Well Baptist Church, U.S. 321, McConnells: Annual Christmas Gospel Extravaganza, 4 p.m. Sunday. Various groups will perform.

Mount Prospect Baptist Church, West Black Street, Rock Hill: Family and Friends Day, morning worship Dec. 16. Dinner served after. The congregation is asked to wear green, red or Christmas colors.

New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church, Hampton Street, Rock Hill: Christmas breakfast, 7:30 a.m. Dec. 23 and annual annual Christmas program immediately after morning worship service.

Rawlinson Road Baptist Church, Rawlinson Road, Rock Hill: Darrell and Dawn Ritchie in concert, 6 p.m. Dec. 16. Candlelight Communion, 5 p.m. Dec. 24.

West End Baptist Church, McConnells Highway, Rock Hill: Children of the World choir will perform 1 1 a.m. Dec. 23 at West End. It’s one of the many stops on their 2018-2019 Refuge + Strength tour. Children of the World is an international children’s choir founded by humanitarian organization World Help. This year, the children have come as far as Uganda and Nepal to sing, dance and tell stories of the refugee children whom are largely forgotten.

Woodhaven Baptist Church, Marett Boulevard, Rock Hill: Worship, at 10:55 a.m. Sunday featuring the Sanctuary Choir’s Christmas cantata. Children’s Christmas musical and church-wide Christmas party, 6 p.m. Dec. 16. Mission groups and men’s and women’s Bible study, 6:30 p.m.

BAHÁ’Í FAITH

Bahá’í: Interfaith discussions, 7 p.m. first and third Mondays. Devotionals, 1:30 p.m. Sundays giving people of different faiths and beliefs to practice a collective worship. Discussions and devotionals open to all. Details on meeting places: rhscbahai@gmail.com.

CATHOLIC

Divine Saviour Catholic Church, Herndon Avenue, York: Christmas Eve Masses, 4 and 6 p.m. (English) and 8 p.m. (Spanish) Dec. 24. Christmas Day Mass, 11 a.m. Dec. 25.

St. Anne Catholic Church, Bird Street, Rock Hill:Parish Day of Prayer of Reconciliation, 7:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 18. Priests available for confessions in English, Spanish and Vietnamese. No faith formation Dec. 23. Parish Centennial kickoff with 4 p.m. Mass on Epiphany Jan. 6. The three Magi will visit with candy for the children. Free tickets available after Masses Dec. 15-16 and Dec. 22-23.

CHURCH OF GOD IN CHRIST

True Gospel Church of God in Christ, Ashford Road, Chester: Christmas program, “King of Glory,” 5 p.m. Dec. 16. Open to the community.

EPISCOPAL





Episcopal Church of Our Saviour, Caldwell Street, Rock Hill: Third Sunday in Advent with Holy Eucharist at 8:30 and Lessons and Carols, 10:30 a.m. Dec. 16. Women’s retreat bake sale after both services.

JEWISH

Temple Kol Ami, meets at Philadelphia United Methodist Church, 1691 S.C.160 W., Fort Mill: Details: yorksynagogue@gmail.com or templekolamisc.org.

Temple Solel: Reform Jewish congregation, meets at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, 292 Munn Road, Fort Mill. Temple Solel will host The Rauch Hanukkah Experience, an interfaith community event, 7 p.m. Dec. 8 at Belair United Methodist Church family life center, 8095 Shelley Mullis Road, Indian Land. Bring a nonperishable food item for the Belair food pantry. Regular services are 7 p.m. the second and fourth Fridays of the month. Temple Solel is a place of spiritual growth where tradition is blended with the reality of current Jewish life. Details: templesolelsc.org, Temple Solel SC on Facebook or 803-619-9707.

LUTHERAN

Abiding Presence Lutheran Church, North Congress Street, York: Pastor’s Lighted Village and Model Train Display, 5-8 p.m. Dec. 26-30 in the John A. Farris Fellowship Hall. Admission is a canned food item to be donated to York’s food pantries. Light refreshments, sponsored by Thrivent Financial, will be served. Included in the model train display: Pastor Aurand’s first Lionel Train set received in 1959. and a replica of the 1958 Lionel “girls pink train set”.

Crossroads Lutheran Church, at Shelley Mullis and Henry Harris roads, Indian Land: Crossroads and Amazing Grace Lutheran Church, West North Main Street, Waxhaw will hold combined Christmas Eve services, Dec. 24. Family worship and live Nativity, 5 p.m. at Amazing Grace. Traditional candlelight service, 7 p.m. at Crossroads and at 10 p.m. at Amazing Grace.

Epiphany Lutheran Church, West Main Street, Rock Hill: Advent worship and Holy Communion at 10 a.m. Sunday; Sunday School and Godly Play, 9 a.m. Nursery provided. Advent meal, 6 p.m. Wednesday; “Advent Intentionally” reflective liturgy, 7 p.m.

Grace Lutheran Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Contemporary worship, 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. traditional worship, 11 a.m., both with Holy Communion, Dec. 15. Nursery provided. Food and gifts for Hunger Outreach Program Christmas received all week. Christmas cantata by choir and children at 10:00 ‎a.m., Dec. 23. Dorothy Day Soup Kitchen donations received. Christmas Eve worship services, 6 p.m. Family Candlelight Communion service and 11 p.m. traditional Candlelight Communion service.

METHODIST

Aldersgate United Methodist Church, Celanese Road, Rock Hill: The choir presents, “A World of Christmas” by Joseph Martin, 4 p.m. Dec. 16 in the fellowship hall. Re-Ignite worship, 7 p.m. Wednesdays. December mission is completing apportionments.

Antioch United Methodist Church, West Rambo Road at S.C. 324, Rock Hill: Caroling and supper, 3 p.m. Dec. 15. All invited. United Methodist Men, 9 a.m. Dec. 16. United Methodist Women will hold their annual covered-dish dinner, 7 p.m. Dec. 17. Please bring a $10 gift to share. Pastor and wife host Christmas Drop-In at their home, 4-7 p.m. Dec. 19.

Bethel United Methodist Church, Curtis Street, Rock Hill: Christmas cantata, Dec. 16. Covered-dish lunch after. Christmas caroling, Dec. 19. Soup Kitchen opens, Jan. 3.

Cornerstone United Methodist Church, Heckle Boulevard, Rock Hill: Coffee Fellowship at 9:15 a.m.; Sunday School all ages 9:45 a.m.; worship, 11 a.m. Dec. 16 with the Christmas cantata. Youth group, 5:30 p.m. Sunday

Friendship United Methodist Church, Neely Store Road, Rock Hill: Deeper Still, small study group, 10:30 a.m. Dec. 18. Bring a snack or beverage.







Mount Holly United Methodist Church, Mount Holly Road, Rock Hill: Free community supper, 6-8 p.m. Dec. 15 with free haircuts, gifts for children and a visit from Santa. Wednesday night supper, 5:15-6:15 p.m. Wednesday. Menu: fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, biscuits, dessert, tea and lemonade. Cost: $6, ages 11 and older; $3, ages 5-10 and free, age 4 and younger. Open to the community. Proceeds to Mount Holly food pantry.

St. John’s United Methodist Church, Tom Hall Street, Fort Mill: Angel Tree gift delivery, Dec. 16. Luminaries in memory or honor loved ones are on sale from the youth for $2 until Dec. 16. They will be on display Christmas Eve.











NAZARENE

Fort Mill Church of the Nazarene, Harris Street, Fort Mill: Children’s program “First Leon,” 6 p.m. Dec. 16. Adult choir’s musical program, 10:30 a.m. Dec. 16 and 23. Candlelight service , 6 p.m. Dec. 23.

NONDENOMINATIONAL

Rock Hill SC Ministers Conference, 7 p.m. second and fourth Thursday each month at Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 1003 Steele St., Fort Mill. All pastors welcome. Details: the Rev. M.N. Baxter at 803-207-4352 or evangelist Robert Odom at 803-628-1922.





The Storyteller Gospel Show, 8-10 a.m. Sundays on 100.1 FM with Margaret W. Caldwell.

White Linen, “Threads of HIS-story,” 6 p.m. Sundays beginning Dec. 9 on CN2 with the Rev. Jacqueline Caldwell, associate minister of St. Matthew AME Zion Church, Rock Hill.







River Hills Community Church, Hamilton’s Ferry Road, Lake Wylie: Christmas Eve services Dec. 24: 4 p.m. for young families with children and 8 and 10 p.m. with candlelight, Holy Communion and carols. Details: rhcconline.org.

Taking the City Ministry Touching Lives through Covenant, India Hook Road, Rock Hill: New Year’s Eve Extravaganza, 10 p.m. Dec. 31. Second church anniversary, 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Jan. 6. Transportation available for both events. Call 803-328-2263 at least one hour prior.

The Shield, Fire Tower Road, Rock Hill: Rose’s Kitchen lunch, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesdays. Plates, $10. Eat in or take out.

PRESBYTERIAN

Allison Creek Presbyterian Church, Allison Creek Church Road, York: “Holiday Jazz in a Sacred Space” with the David Pankey Trio and guest saxophonist Galvin Crisp Jr., 6 p.m. Dec. 15. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Crisp has performed with such internationally known as vocalists Gladys Knight and Smokey Robinson; jazz pianist Les McCann and saxophonist Bradford Marsalis. Donation: $12, adults; $5, teens and free, age 12 and younger. Donations help maintain church properties. Also on sale will be angels, tree ornaments, candle holders and other items made of reclaimed wood from the church. Details: 803-366-1302 or 803-487-0617.

Filbert Presbyterian Church, Filbert Highway, York: “Hymns of Christmas” choir program featuring the Filbert Strings, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 16. Refreshments afterward. (Postponed from Dec. 9)

Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Christmas Joy Gift Offering, Dec. 16, which helps church leaders past, present and future: Agape Alumni Gathering Dec. 16. Former Agape Choir members are invited to join current members at the 11 a.m. worship service. There will be a time of greeting and light refreshment in the Welcome Center balcony from 10:15-10:30 a.m. Lay Led Worship, 8:30 a.m. every Sunday during Advent. This is a casual gathering, sharing coffee and our “joys and concerns,” a time of scripture, devotion, prayer, support and a hymn or two. Bring a friend.

Purity Presbyterian Church, Wylie Street, Chester: Service of Lessons and Carols, 11 a.m. Dec. 16. Discipleship lunch after. Blue Christmas service, 6 p.m. Dec. 21.











