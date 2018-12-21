Religion news







BAPTIST







$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!

Liberty Baptist Church, Chester: Morning worship, 11 a.m. Dec. 23; Sunday school, 9 a.m. No evening service. Fifth Sunday night singing, Dec. 30 at Wilksburg Baptist Church.

Mount Prospect Baptist Church, West Black Street, Rock Hill: Youth ministry presents, “ The Christmas Story According to Luke,” 11 a.m. Dec. 23. Watch Night service with fellowship social at 10 a.m. and service, 11 p.m.-midnight, Dec. 31 ending with praying in 2019.

New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church, Hampton Street, Rock Hill: Christmas breakfast, 7:30 a.m. Dec. 23 and annual annual Christmas program immediately after morning worship service.

Rawlinson Road Baptist Church, Rawlinson Road, Rock Hill: Candlelight Communion, 5 p.m. Dec. 24.

Rose of Sharon Baptist Church, Crawford Road, Rock Hill: Christmas program, 6 p.m. Dec. 23. Watch night service, 10 p.m. Dec. 31.

West End Baptist Church, McConnells Highway, Rock Hill: Children of the World choir will perform 1 1 a.m. Dec. 23 at West End. It’s one of the many stops on their 2018-2019 Refuge + Strength tour. Children of the World is an international children’s choir founded by humanitarian organization World Help. This year, the children have come as far as Uganda and Nepal to sing, dance and tell stories of the refugee children whom are largely forgotten.

Woodhaven Baptist Church, Marett Boulevard, Rock Hill: Worship, at 10:55 a.m. Sunday. No evening activities. Christmas Eve candlelight service, 5 p.m. Dec. 24.

BAHÁ’Í FAITH

Bahá’í: Interfaith discussions, 7 p.m. first and third Mondays. Devotionals, 1:30 p.m. Sundays giving people of different faiths and beliefs to practice a collective worship. Discussions and devotionals open to all. Details on meeting places: rhscbahai@gmail.com.

CATHOLIC

All Saints Catholic Church, S.C. 274, Lake Wylie: Christmas Eve Masses, 4, 5:30 and 7 p.m. Dec. 25. Christmas Mass 8 and 11 a.m. Dec. 25.

Divine Saviour Catholic Church, Herndon Avenue, York: Christmas Eve Masses, 4 and 6 p.m. (English) and 8 p.m. (Spanish) Dec. 24. Christmas Day Mass, 11 a.m. Dec. 25.

St. Anne Catholic Church, Bird Street, Rock Hill: Christmas Eve Masses 4 p.m., children’s; 7 p.m., English; 9 a.m., Spanish; midnight, Solemn Mass with incense in English, Dec. 24. Christmas Masses, 8:30 a.m., Vietnamese and 10 a.m. Solemn Mass with incense in English, Dec. 25. St. Anne-Oratory Knights of Columbus will distribute 500 Nativity Christmas ornaments they made to all of the children who attend the Masses at St. Anne Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

St. Mary Catholic Church, Crawford Road, Rock Hill: Christmas Eve Masses, 4 p.m. children’s and 9 p.m. Dec. 24. Christmas Mass, 9:30 a.m. Dec. 25

St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, Munn Road, Fort Mill: Christmas Eve Masses, 4, 4:15, 7 and 10 p.m. Dec. 24. Christmas Day Masses, 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. Dec. 25.

The Oratory, Charlotte Avenue, Rock Hill: No Mass Dec. 24 or 25.

CHURCH OF GOD IN CHRIST

True Gospel Church of God in Christ, Ashford Road, Chester: Christmas service, 6:30 a.m. Dec. 25. Watch Night service, 10:30 p.m. Dec. 31. Fireworks after.

EPISCOPAL





Episcopal Church of Our Saviour, Caldwell Street, Rock Hill: Fourth Sunday in Advent with Holy Eucharist at 8:30 and Baptistm, and Holy Eucharist, 10:30 a.m. Dec. 23. Christmas Eve services, 3:30, festive music and carols; 4 p.m., Holy Eucharist Rite II (family friendly); 10:30 p.m. festive music and carols; 11 p.m. Holy Eurcharist Rite II Dec. 24.

JEWISH

Temple Kol Ami, meets at Philadelphia United Methodist Church, 1691 S.C.160 W., Fort Mill: Details: yorksynagogue@gmail.com or templekolamisc.org.

Temple Solel: Reform Jewish congregation, meets at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, 292 Munn Road, Fort Mill. Temple Solel will host The Rauch Hanukkah Experience, an interfaith community event, 7 p.m. Dec. 8 at Belair United Methodist Church family life center, 8095 Shelley Mullis Road, Indian Land. Bring a nonperishable food item for the Belair food pantry. Regular services are 7 p.m. the second and fourth Fridays of the month. Temple Solel is a place of spiritual growth where tradition is blended with the reality of current Jewish life. Details: templesolelsc.org, Temple Solel SC on Facebook or 803-619-9707.

LUTHERAN

Abiding Presence Lutheran Church, North Congress Street, York: Pastor’s Lighted Village and Model Train Display, 5-8 p.m. Dec. 26-30 in the John A. Farris Fellowship Hall. Admission is a canned food item to be donated to York’s food pantries. Light refreshments, sponsored by Thrivent Financial, will be served. Included in the model train display: Pastor Aurand’s first Lionel Train set received in 1959. and a replica of the 1958 Lionel “girls pink train set”.

Crossroads Lutheran Church, at Shelley Mullis and Henry Harris roads, Indian Land: Crossroads and Amazing Grace Lutheran Church, West North Main Street, Waxhaw will hold combined Christmas Eve services, Dec. 24. Family worship and live Nativity, 5 p.m. at Amazing Grace. Traditional candlelight service, 7 p.m. at Crossroads and at 10 p.m. at Amazing Grace.

Epiphany Lutheran Church, West Main Street, Rock Hill: Worship, 10 a.m. Dec. 23 with Holy Communion and presentation of Christmas Cantata, “Peace Has Come,” by choir and children; nursery provided. Sunday school, 9 a.m. Dorothy Day Soup Kitchen donations received. Christmas Eve Candlelight Communion worship services at 6 p.m.‎ (family-oriented, interactive) and 11 p.m. (traditional), Dec. 24.

Grace Lutheran Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Contemporary worship, 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. traditional worship, both with Holy Communion, Dec. 23. Nursery provided. Christmas Eve children’s service 5 p.m.; worship with piano, drum, flute, guitar and choir, 7 p.m.; worship with organ piano and choir, 10 p.m. Dec. 24.





METHODIST

Bethel United Methodist Church, Curtis Street, Rock Hill: Soup Kitchen opens, Jan. 3. The Bethel Men’s Warming Center is in need of folding bed cots, sweatpants, sweatshirts, thermal underwear, boxers, T shirts (large to triple XL) gloves, toboggans, scarves and socks. Items can be dropped off 5:30-7:30 p.m. daily at the gym. Details: 803-327-4881.

Cornerstone United Methodist Church, Heckle Boulevard, Rock Hill: Coffee fellowship, 9:15 a.m.; Sunday school, 9:45 a.m. and worship, 11 a.m. Dec. 22.

Friendship United Methodist Church, Neely Store Road, Rock Hill: Christmas Eve candlelight service of worship and carols, 11 p.m. Dec. 24. Communion offered. Children can wear pajamas.

India Hook United Methodist Church, Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill: Christmas Eve services, noon and 7 p.m. Dec. 24.





Mount Holly United Methodist Church, Mount Holly Road, Rock Hill: Christmas Eve service, 5 p.m. Dec. 24. No community Wednesday suppers Dec. 16 and Jan. 2.







Woodland United Methodist Church, Cherry Road, Rock Hill: Christmas Eve candlelight communion and children’s Christmas story, 5 p.m. Dec. 24.





NAZARENE

Celebration Place Church of the Nazarene, Flushing Drive, York: Christmas Eve candlelight communion, 6 p.m. Dec. 24.

Fort Mill Church of the Nazarene, Harris Street, Fort Mill: Adult choir’s musical program, 10:30 a.m. Dec. 23. Candlelight service , 6 p.m. Dec. 23.

NONDENOMINATIONAL

Rock Hill SC Ministers Conference, 7 p.m. second and fourth Thursday each month at Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 1003 Steele St., Fort Mill. All pastors welcome. Details: the Rev. M.N. Baxter at 803-207-4352 or evangelist Robert Odom at 803-628-1922.





The Storyteller Gospel Show, 8-10 a.m. Sundays on 100.1 FM with Margaret W. Caldwell.

White Linen, “Threads of HIS-story,” 6 p.m. Sundays on CN2 with the Rev. Jacqueline Caldwell, associate minister of St. Matthew AME Zion Church, Rock Hill.







River Hills Community Church, Hamilton’s Ferry Road, Lake Wylie: Christmas Eve services Dec. 24: 4 p.m. for young families with children and 8 and 10 p.m. with candlelight, Holy Communion and carols. Details: rhcconline.org.

Taking the City Ministry Touching Lives through Covenant, India Hook Road, Rock Hill: New Year’s Eve Extravaganza, 10 p.m. Dec. 31. Second church anniversary, 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Jan. 6. Transportation available for both events. Call 803-328-2263 at least one hour prior.

The Shield, Fire Tower Road, Rock Hill: Rose’s Kitchen lunch, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesdays. Plates, $10. Eat in or take out.

PRESBYTERIAN

Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Dec. 24 services: 5 p.m.. Family Nativity features a dramatic recreation of the Nativity with children and music by the Holy COW! and Agape choir; 10:30 p.m. extended musical prelude and 11 p.m. Candlelight Communion service with the Chancel Choir, hand bells, soloists, organ, and OAPC Concert instrumentalists

Purity Presbyterian Church, Wylie Street, Chester: Christmas Eve service, 6 p.m. Dec. 24.











