Religion news

AME Zion Center Emmanuel AME Zion Church, West Main Street, Rock Hill: Might Men of the Bible, 2:20 p.m. Jan. 20 with various speakers.





BAPTIST

The Joint Baptist Convention of Chester and York counties: The Convention was scheduled to be in session Jan. 12 but will reschedule at a later date.







Rawlinson Road Baptist Church, Rawlinson Road, Rock Hill: AWANA & Impact Station! for children 2 years old through fifth grade, 5:30 -7 p.m. Sundays.

Union Baptist Church, S.C. 274 at Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill: Union Gospel Singers will not have an anniversary program this year.

Woodhaven Baptist Church, Marett Boulevard, Rock Hill: Worship, at 10:55 a.m. Sunday. Missions Study and children and youth ministry, 6 p.m. Sunday. Mission groups and men’s and women’s Bible study, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Zion Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, Pinckney Road, Wilksburg community, Chester: Annual Missionary program, 2 p.m. Jan. 13. Open to the community.

BAHÁ’Í FAITH

Bahá’í: Interfaith discussions, 7 p.m. first and third Mondays. Devotionals, 1:30 p.m. Sundays giving people of different faiths and beliefs to practice a collective worship. Discussions and devotionals open to all. Details on meeting places: rhscbahai@gmail.com.

CATHOLIC

Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, Waxhaw Highway, Lancaster: Molly Rusciolelli entered the postulancy of the Franciscan Daughters of Mary on Dec. 31. She as served Our Lady of Grace for two years as organist, choir director and home school co-op teacher. Much of the work she has done in the last two years, mirrors the mission of her community of religious sisters. In the spirit of Saint Francis, the Daughters give to him who asks without question and without cost, serving Jesus in the poor, hungry, thirsty, ill, estranged, naked, and lonely.



St. Anne Catholic Church, Bird Street, Rock Hill: St. Anne – Oratory Knights of Columbus pancake breakfast, 7:30 a.m.-noon, Jan. 13 and a Hispanic lunch after the 12:30 p.m. Mass, Jan. 13 the St. Anne Parish Life Center cafeteria. The proceeds will be used to purchase dalmatics for St. Anne’s two new Deacons. Oratory Valentine dinner, a parish fundraiser for The Oratory, Feb. 8.

CHURCH OF GOD IN CHRIST

True Gospel Church of God in Christ, Ashford Road, Chester: Youth Extravaganza, 5 p.m. Jan. 19. All churches, praise dancers, choirs, and community are invited.

EPISCOPAL





Episcopal Church of Our Saviour, Caldwell Street, Rock Hill: First Sunday after Epiphany, 8 a.m. Holy Eucharist Rite 1 and 10:30 a.m. Holy Eucharist Rite II. Nursery available at 10:30 service.

JEWISH

Temple Kol Ami, meets at Philadelphia United Methodist Church, 1691 S.C.160 W., Fort Mill: Details: yorksynagogue@gmail.com or templekolamisc.org.

Temple Solel: Reform Jewish congregation, meets at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, 292 Munn Road, Fort Mill. Regular services are 7 p.m. the second and fourth Fridays of the month. Details: templesolelsc.org, Temple Solel SC on Facebook or 803-619-9707.

LUTHERAN

Epiphany Lutheran Church, West Main Street, Rock Hill: Godly Play and Sunday School at 9 a.m., Worship with Holy Communion at 10 p.m. Nursery provided. Hunger Outreach Program meal preparation and distribution, 8 a.m.-noon Jan. 13.

Grace Lutheran Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Contemporary worship, 8:30 a.m., traditional worship, 11 a.m., Sunday, both with Holy Communion and nursery provided.





METHODIST

Bethel United Methodist Church, Curtis Street, Rock Hill: Bethel Soup Kitchen opens, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursdays. Proceeds to church projects. Open to the public. Donations only. Prayer group, 10 a.m. Jan. 14. Men’s Warming Center meeting, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 14. Life Choices Sunday school social, 6 p.m. at Little Cafe. Life Choices Sunday School Class will begin study Jan. 27 on Lee Strobel’s book, “The Case for Christ.”

Cornerstone United Methodist Church, Heckle Boulevard, Rock Hill: Coffee fellowship, 9:15 a.m.; Sunday school, 9:45 a.m. and worship, 11 a.m. Sunday. Fish fry and bake sale, 4-7 p.m. Jan. 19. Menu: fish or chicken strips, slaw, hush puppies, fries, lemonade or iced tea. Dessert table. Adults, $10; ages 6-12, $5 and age 5 and younger, free.







Mount Holly United Methodist Church, Mount Holly Road, Rock Hill: Revolution youth event, Jan 25-27 in Columbia. sponsored by the United Methodist South Carolina Conference. Cost $115. Balance due Jan. 13. Wednesday night supper, 5:15-6:15 p.m. Wednesday. Menu: pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, grits, fruit, pastries, tea and juice.. Cost: $6, ages 11 and older; $3, ages 5-10 and free, age 4 and younger. Open to the community. Proceeds to Mount Holly youth.

St. John’s United Methodist Church, Tom Hall Street, Fort Mill: WEE School registration begins 9 a.m. Jan. 22 for current students and opens to the public at 10 a.m. Jan. 28. REAL Kids meet Jan. 13 and 27. UMYF, 4-5:30 p.m. Jan. 13 to help with the Shut-in’s mission project. Red Cross Blood Drive, 2:30 p.m. Jan 24.











NONDENOMINATIONAL

Academy Christian School, Border Road, Rock Hill: Sixth annual Daddy Daughter formal dance, 5:30-8 p.m. Feb 9 at the Four Leaf, 500 Campbell Road, York, with dinner, dancing, formal photo and other activities. This year’s theme is the “Fabulous Fifties.” Tickets, $15 per person and available at 803-327-5673.

Rock Hill SC Ministers Conference, 7 p.m. second and fourth Thursday each month at Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 1003 Steele St., Fort Mill. All pastors welcome. Details: the Rev. M.N. Baxter at 803-207-4352 or evangelist Robert Odom at 803-628-1922.





The Storyteller Gospel Show, 8-10 a.m. Sundays on 100.1 FM with Margaret W. Caldwell.

White Linen, “Threads of HIS-story,” 6 p.m. Sundays on CN2 with the Rev. Jacqueline Caldwell, associate minister of St. Matthew AME Zion Church, Rock Hill.







The Shield, Fire Tower Road, Rock Hill: Rose’s Kitchen lunch, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesdays. Plates, $10. Eat in or take out. GAP outreach, noon Jan. 26 at Farrow Place. TRUTH youth, 7 p.m. Wednesdays.

PRESBYTERIAN

Bowling Green Presbyterian Church, Ridge Road, Clover: Annual vegetable soup supper and oyster stew, 4-7 p.m. Jan. 26. Homemade desserts available. In case of bad weather, the event will be Feb. 2.

Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Lay Led Worship meets 8:30 a.m. Jan. 13 & 27 in the Hut. This is a casual gathering, sharing coffee and “joys and concerns,” a time of scripture, devotion, prayer, support and a hymn or two.











