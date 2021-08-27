A Rock Hill BBQ institution is back for a ‘Secondhand’ run with new restaurant plan

A Rock Hill barbecue institution is back.

According to a Facebook post Thursday evening, the team behind Pete’s BBQ will reopen in the same location as Secondhand Smoke. The new restaurant will open Labor Day weekend.

According to the post, many of the same employees and pit crew members from Pete’s are behind Secondhand Smoke.

The message reads, in part:

“The Tradition Continues, because ALL of us learned from the Master, Pete, and we felt it would be a perfect way to honor the friend who passed down to us the art of Good BBQ.”

Meat will be cooked on the same seasoned grills. The same sauce, beans, slaw and other items will return. Hours will be 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., with call-in orders accepted. Menu, pricing and more are forthcoming.

Pete’s BBQ began in 1963. The 3083 India Hook Road site known for serving smoked pork to the masses on holiday weekends closed in 2018. Owner Pete Wheeles died a year later, at age 99.

Pete’s was open Friday, Saturday and Sunday of select holiday weekends for to-go diners. The place cooked up to 15,000 pounds of barbecue at a time. Secondhand Smoke plans to be open Memorial Day, July 4, Labor Day and Veterans Day weekends.

Pete’s drew a crowd in its day. So has the new barbecue concept, which has hundreds of reactions, shares and comments each since the online post.

Immediate efforts to obtain comment were unsuccessful. Check back for more.