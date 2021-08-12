Check out the dozens of new restaurants now open in York County, Lancaster and Chester

Figuring out where to eat dinner is hard. And it happens every day, not to mention lunch and breakfast. The Herald is here to help.

Eggs Up Grill

Address: 516 Mercantile Place, Fort Mill

Quick Bite: Eggs Up Grill opened its Fort Mill location Aug. 10. Eggs Up specializes in breakfast foods, and also has a Rock Hill location.

More info: eggsupgrill.com

Congress St. Cafe

Address: 108 N. Congress St., York

Quick Bite: Congress St. Cafe opened in July inside Yorkville Marketplace. It’s open for lunch and dinner Thursday through Sunday, featuring charcuterie boards along with sandwiches and salads.

More info: Congress St. Cafe Facebook page

J Tea

Address: 921 Crossroads Plaza, suite 30, Tega Cay

Quick bite: J Tea opened in July, offering Vietnamese sandwiches and desserts along with an assortment of bubble, milk, fruit and other teas.

More info: J Tea Facebook page

Rise and Shine Doughnut Cafe

Address: 1807 Cherry Road, suite 103, Rock Hill

Quick Bite: Rise and Shine Doughnut Cafe opened in August, in the Planet Fitness shopping center. They offer hand-cut cake and yeast doughnuts, fritters, biscuits, croissants and more during breakfast and lunch hours.

More info: Rise and Shine Doughnut Cafe Facebook page

Old Town Kitchen & Cocktails

Address: 300 Technology Way, suite 203, Rock Hill

Quick Bite: Old Town opened this summer beside the Rock Hill Sports & Event Center. It offers fish, chicken, steak and other options for lunch and dinner.

More info: oldtownrockhill.com

Towne Tavern

Address: 105 Garner St., York

Quick Bite: The fifth area Towne Tavern opened in York in June. Burgers, sandwiches and other tavern fare is similar to locations in Rock Hill and Fort Mill.

More info: towntavernrestaurants.com

Chipotle

Address: 10092 Charlotte Hwy., Indian Land

Quick Bite: The national chain opened in Indian Land this summer, with plans to open a Fort Mill location soon.

More info: chipotle.com

1873 Brewing

Address: 415 Tom Hall St., Fort Mill

Quick Bite: The Fort Mill brewery opened in May, its name a nod to the year Fort Mill was founded. It offers plenty of unique beverages and often partners with food trucks.

More info: 1873brewing.com

Rainbow Donuts

Address: 1712 York Hwy., York

Quick Bite: Rainbow Donuts opened in May, just across from Moss Justice Center and other government offices along York Highway. The shop also is a cafe and deli, with food and drink options throughout the day.

More info: Rainbow Donuts Facebook page

Casa Tequila Mexican Grill

Address: 2215 India Hook Road, Rock Hill

Quick Bite: Casa Tequila is a Mexican grill that opened in May at India Hook and Ebinport Road. It’s open daily for lunch and dinner, with lunch and drink specials.

More info: Casa Tequila Mexican Grill Facebook page

Emmet’s Social Table

Address: 100 Main St., Fort Mill

Quick Bite: The Main Street Fort Mill restaurant is an American small plate concept, open for lunch and dinner. There’s a covered eating area overlooking the train tracks downtown.

More info: emmetsnc.com

Tapas on Market

Address: 940 Market St., suite 116, Fort Mill

Quick Bite: Tapas on Market opened in April, in Baxter. The cashless restaurant is open for lunch and dinner with tapas style shareables.

More info: tapasonmarket.com

Libbie’s Bistro

Address: 652 Herrons Ferry Road, Rock Hill

Quick Bite: Libbie’s Bistro at Riverwalk in Rock Hill offers a range of sandwich, salad and entree options including fish, pasta and more.

More info: libbiesbistro.com

Toppers Pizza

Address: 1177 Stonecrest Blvd., Tega Cay

Quick Bite: Toppers opened its second location, after one in Fort Mill, in March. The takeout pizza place offers scratch made dough and a variety of toppings for lunch and dinner.

More info: toppers.com

Ay Papi Tacos & Tequila

Address: 210 E. Main St., Rock Hill

Quick Bite: Ay Papi opened in February in downtown Rock Hill. It has unique tacos, from the team behind Tattooed Brews nearby in Rock Hill.

More info: aypapirockhill.com

Green Room Cafe

Address: 3312 Hwy. 21, Fort Mill

Quick Bite: Green Room Cafe is affiliated with NarroWay Productions, the Fort Mill Christian dinner theater group. The cafe offers a variety of food and drink options.

More info: Green Room Cafe Facebook page

Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery

Address: 1500 Fort Mill Parkway, Fort Mill

Quick Bite: The Fort Mill dessert shop opened in February in the new shopping center near Doby’s Bridge Elementary School. It offers custom cupcakes and sweet treats.

More info: smallcakesfortmill.com

Adela’s Mexican Kitchen

Address: 1436 Charlotte Hwy., Lancaster

Quick Bite: Adela’s offers traditional Mexican fare along with pasta, steak and seafood.

More info: adelasmexicankitchen.com

354 Skybar and Loom

Address: 354 Technology Center Way, Rock Hill

Quick Bite: The rooftop lounge and first-floor restaurant are both part of the new Cambria hotel in Rock Hill, near the Rock Hill Sports & Event Center.

More info: cambriarockhill.com

Kounter

Address: 135 E. Main St., Rock Hill

Quick Bite: Kounter is open at the historic site of civil rights protests decades ago, in downtown Rock Hill. The menu is American with a twist, open for lunch and dinner.

More info: kounterdining.com

