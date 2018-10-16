A major medical provider eyes its new Fort Mill location. Here’s how it could look.

Charlotte Eye Ear Nose & Throat Associates is still a year away from opening its new Fort Mill medical center, but plans show what residents can expect once it gets here.

A new medical office building will go up at 601 S. Sutton Road. The more than 3-acre site currently has a vacant house on it. The medical provider applied for appearance review, a key and late stage step in the town planning process just ahead of construction.

That application shows two stories of masonry block, precast concrete panels, aluminum canopy and glass. The site will be 30,000 square feet. The building will have two entrances — one off South Sutton and aligned with Smythe Road, the other off Frank Carter Lane. There will be 150 parking spaces.

“We will be expanding our existing ENT services and adding eye services,” said Luke Foster, company spokesperson. “We plan to open in fall 2019.”

The site, between U.S. 21 Bypass and I-77, is surrounded by land, homes and The Belle Crane Inn. It was annexed in mid-2016.

CEENTA offers pediatric and adult services from audiology and allergy treatment to cataract surgery, cochlear implants and more. It has more than 100 providers in almost 20 locations, including 1698 W. Hwy. 160 in Fort Mill, 200 S. Herlong Ave. in Rock Hill, and 838 W. Meeting St., Lancaster. Another is on Steelecroft Parkway, just over the state line in Steele Creek, N.C., near Lake Wylie.