Cherry Road Kmart closed, Rock Hill Sears soon to follow

Cherry Road’s Kmart has locked its doors to most customers, with just a few light fixtures and shelves left to sell. The Sears on Dave Lyle Boulevard will soon follow.

Sears Holdings announced the closing of the Rock Hill Kmart and 140 Sears and Kmart stores in October. The announcement said the stores would be closed “near the end of the year.”

The Kmart’s doors are now locked and most of the floor is empty, but employees are still selling off light fixtures and shelving units.

The Kmart site has been sold to a Charlotte-based apartment and self-storage group, Madison Capital, for $6 million.

The closing of the Dave Lyle Boulevard Sears at Rock Hill Galleria was announced in November. The store is set to be closed in February, according to Sears Holdings.

Sears is selling merchandise at sale prices and the sales floor continues to empty at the Galleria mall store.

Sears has been an anchor store at Galleria since the mall opened in 1991.





The nearest remaining Sears stores after the Rock Hill closing will be an outlet in Charlotte and a showroom in Huntersville, N.C.