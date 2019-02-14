Business

A long-time Fort Mill restaurant is closing this month. Here’s where.

By John Marks

February 14, 2019 03:00 PM

Bartender Amy Pusateri draws a beer for a customer at The Six Pence Pub.
One of Fort Mill’s tenured restaurants, and a Baxter Village staple, is closing.

Six Pence Pub posted on its Facebook page Thursday morning that its Market Street location is closing Feb. 23. The post thanked customers for their support during its 12-year run. Six Pence touts itself as “The South’s Most Authentic English Pub.”

Pub locations in Savannah, Ga., and Blowing Rock, N.C., will remain open, according to the post.



Comments quickly poured in online letting restaurant owners know it will be missed.

The move comes a year after plans were announced for Killingtons Restaurant & Pub to replace another long-time Baxter restaurant, Beef ‘O’ Brady’s. Baxter is home to many restaurants including Killingtons, Fish Market Bar and Grill and Fratelli Ristorante & Pizzeria.

John Marks

John Marks covers community growth, municipalities and general news mainly in the Fort Mill and York County areas. He began writing for the Herald and sister papers in 2005 and won dozens of South Carolina Press Association and other awards since.

