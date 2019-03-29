Rock Hill Kmart site plans are in. The restaurants, apartments, homes are coming next

The long-time Kmart site on Cherry Road could soon be a storage unit, according to the developer’s plan.

The 2304 and 2307 Cherry Road sites in Rock Hill are being redeveloped into a six-building plan combining storage, retail and possible restaurant use. A site plan is up for city planning commission review April 2.

The new plan involves keeping the former Kmart building and making it more than 90,000 square feet of climate-controlled storage. A vacant bank building on site will remain, although plans haven’t been submitted for what it might be.

Four new buildings — three along Cherry and one other toward Anderson Road — will be more than 30,000 square feet of retail or restaurant space.

Parking will be improved, with more than 400 spaces shared between the incoming businesses. Three of the new buildings, from 4,000 to more than 8,000 square feet, will share a patio area on the Cherry Road side. The more than 10,000-square-foot building on the northeast part of the property, closer to Anderson Road, is listed on development documents as a restaurant.

The site appears to keep its same entrances off both Cherry and Anderson.

Rock Hill began a moratorium last fall on storage facilities, but just this month introduced a study on changes that could impact when and where those sites are allowed.

In a separate decision, the city planning commission will look at 50 apartments planned at 2173 Eden Terrace. Catawba Crossing is a 4-acre site where a three-story, more than 66,000-square-foot complex is planned. Catawba Crossing will be all two-bedroom units. The site is vacant now.





More residences are proposed as part of an almost 7-acre rezoning requested at South Heckle Boulevard, Saluda Street and Albright Road. Plans include 72 apartments and three commercial buildings set for retail or restaurant. Three Points on Saluda would begin with the four-story apartment building facing Heckle and Albright. It would have one- and two-bedroom units.

The second phase is for three retail buildings, each one story and totaling 35,000 square feet. Two would face Saluda. The other would be within the development. A small grocery store anchor is possible.

The same applicant behind Three Points on Saluda wants to rezone more than 63 acres on Neely Road to build 150 homes. Drawings for the Eden neighborhood show amenities including trails, playgrounds, a gazebo with fire pit and off-leash dog park.

The planning commission will make recommendations on Eden and Three Points on Saluda. Rock Hill City Council then will make the final call. The planning commission makes the final decision on the Kmart redevelopment and Catawba Crossing plans.