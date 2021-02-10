Business

Here’s why getting into and out of Chick-fil-A at Baxter could get a little easier

Wikimedia
Fort Mill

The drive-thru wrapped around Chick-fil-A at Baxter is a common site at the busy Fort Mill restaurant. Soon, there could be a second lane.

The company applied to add onto the building at 1600 Hwy. 160 West and create a second drive-thru lane. The change would add 420 square feet of building space where the service yard area is located, north of the building. The dumpster enclosure would be demolished and relocated. Dual drive-thru lanes with canopies would be installed.

The town planning commission will hear the request Feb. 16.

Chick-fil-A could not be immediately reach for comment on how the changes might impact the store’s operations or for how long.

The existing building is just more than 4,400 square feet. It fronts the main highway across from entrances to Baxter Village. The restaurant is also just off an Interstate 77 exit.

Related stories from Rock Hill Herald
Profile Image of John Marks
John Marks
John Marks graduated from Furman University in 2004 and joined the Herald in 2005. He covers community growth, municipalities, transportation and education mainly in York County and Lancaster County. The Fort Mill native earned dozens of South Carolina Press Association awards and multiple McClatchy President’s Awards for news coverage in Fort Mill and Lake Wylie. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  

Business

EPA again orders Amazon to stop selling illegal pesticides

Business

Qualcomm’s new 5G modem promises 10 gigabits per second peak download speeds

Business

Alabama Senate committee advances lottery, casino bill

February 10, 2021 12:24 PM

News

Virus vaccine available at dozens of Alabama Walmart stores

February 10, 2021 12:17 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service