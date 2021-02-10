Here’s why getting into and out of Chick-fil-A at Baxter could get a little easier

Wikimedia

The drive-thru wrapped around Chick-fil-A at Baxter is a common site at the busy Fort Mill restaurant. Soon, there could be a second lane.

The company applied to add onto the building at 1600 Hwy. 160 West and create a second drive-thru lane. The change would add 420 square feet of building space where the service yard area is located, north of the building. The dumpster enclosure would be demolished and relocated. Dual drive-thru lanes with canopies would be installed.

The town planning commission will hear the request Feb. 16.

Chick-fil-A could not be immediately reach for comment on how the changes might impact the store’s operations or for how long.

The existing building is just more than 4,400 square feet. It fronts the main highway across from entrances to Baxter Village. The restaurant is also just off an Interstate 77 exit.