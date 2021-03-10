A Rock Hill business returns to its original site. This time it’s a much bigger deal.

tkimball@heraldonline.com

SPAN Enterprises will return to the place it all began. But the former startup now will have much more space.

The software development company began in 2009. Founders Agie Sundaram and Naga Palanisamy set up shop in a 100-square-foot office in the Shiland Hills Shopping Center. In 2013 they moved downtown, and in 2015 added more space by moving to 202 East Main St. Now the company serves more than 1 million clients across industries from IRS e-filing to transportation and business management technology.

In March, the company plans yet another move to a 12,000-square-foot headquarters. It’s again in Shiland, using the same parking lot it did years ago.

“We are excited about going back to the same intersection where we started, in an office with a mere 100 square feet, to a space with over 12,000 square feet now,” said Sundaram, co-founder and CEO.

The Shiland shopping center dates back to 1978 as the first commercial project for another known Rock Hill business, Warren Norman Company. The shopping center recently underwent a large update. Brining SPAN Enterprises back made sense.

“It was clear to us from the get-go that Agie and Naga were going to be a success, so their growth comes as no surprise,” said Warren Norman. “Any time someone moves into one of our locations, we are essentially investing in that business. We were happy to do so with SPAN Enterprises when they started and are equally excited about their move back to Shiland Hills Shopping Center where they began.”

Congressman Ralph Norman, senior advisor to Warren Norman Company, and father to Warren, said SPAN is a true success story built on hard work, dedication to service and value for customers.

“Agie and Naga are to be commended for their leadership and willingness to take a risk, which is paramount in starting a new business,” Ralph Norman said.

SPAN has appeared on lists for growing businesses in the region and nation. The company developed apps like PayWow for web-based payroll, Tax Bandits for e-filing and others. The company has created more than a dozen apps.

The coming move means more space for employees. The company is hiring, particularly to support its e-file and payroll apps. Applicants can send resumes to jobs@spanenterprises.com.