A restaurant well known through much of York County will expand to a new corner of it

York has a new restaurant on the way. It’s one many people in York County already know well.

Towne Tavern announced on its Facebook page a fifth location will be added. The new restaurant will be at 105 Garner St. in York.

Towne Tavern opened its first area location in Fort Mill, not far from Tega Cay. Locations on Cherry Road in Rock Hill, Main Street in Fort Mill and Charlotte Highway in Indian Land followed.

Towne Tavern is a neighborhood tavern with burgers, sandwiches, salads, wings and other fare. The Main Street Fort Mill site is an express location specializing in to-go service. Other locations have plenty of bars and tables, with sports on overhead televisions. Sites often host special events or viewing parties for fans of various sports teams.

The new Garner Street site, off Liberty Street, is in a growing business and restaurant area of York not far from the city’s historic district and county government services.