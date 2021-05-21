Chipotle will open next month in Indian Land, ahead of the new Fort Mill restaurant

A new flavor is on the way to Indian Land.

Indian Land has a new Chipotle Mexican Grill coming. It’ll open ahead of another Chipotle planned for Fort Mill. That site was announced earlier this month by the Warren Norman Company for a new retail site near Baxter.

The Indian Land location is off U.S. 521, at 10092 Charlotte Highway in the Walmart shopping center. It’s just south of the North Carolina line.

Tyler Benson with Chipotle said in an email Thursday the new Indian Land site will open in June. The new Fort Mill restaurant will open sometime this summer.

“Both locations will feature a Chipotlane, the brand’s digital order drive-thru pick up lane,” Benson said.

The typical Chipotle employs 25 people. The company offers a range of benefits from mental healthcare access to debt-free degrees. Earlier this month Chipotle announced a $15 an hour average wage at its stores and a path to a six-figure salary in about three years. The company announced it’s hiring about 20,000 employees, and has plans to open 200 restaurants this year.

Hiring for the Indian Land site is ongoing.

The openings continue a Mexican food theme in the area. Ay Papi Tacos & Tequila opened in February on Main Street in Rock Hill. Chancho’s Tacos has a food truck running in Fort Mill, with plans for a full restaurant at Steele Street Station. Casa Tequila Mexican Grill nears its opening in Rock Hill.

Chipotle offers a range of burrito, bowl, taco, salad, quesadilla and other options. The chain has 27 South Carolina locations, though the closest to date are Charlotte-area spots among its 67 North Carolina stores.