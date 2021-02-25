A new Rock Hill restaurant opens on Main Street. Here’s what they’ll serve up Friday.

A new downtown Rock Hill food destination opens Friday.

Ay Papi Tacos & Tequila at 210 E. Main St. will open at 11:30 a.m. Full hours begin this weekend after a soft opening earlier in the week. The restaurant will open at 11:30 a.m. daily this weekend, closing at 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. Sunday. The kitchen closes half an hour before the restaurant.

As its name suggests, tacos and beverages will be prominent on the menu. More than a half dozen taco options range from Cajun to Mediterranean to Korean. Other dishes include items from chorizo, carnitas and wings to grilled octopus. A wide range of mixed drinks fill out the menu.

The new restaurant opens in the former Thi’s Place on Main site, across Main Street from the Gettys Art Center.

