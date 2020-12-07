COVID-19 cases reach new levels in York, Lancaster. How officials explain the spike.

Throughout December, York County has continued to report record-breaking coronavirus case counts, leaving some officials concerned that residents are not listening to warnings.

The county added 161 new cases Monday, marking the third highest total to date, according to information from South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control. Sunday, York County, with a population of about 280,000, reported 274 new cases, which is the highest count since the pandemic started.

The previous high was 170, which was reported Friday, and jumped more than 60% by Sunday, according to DHEC data.

York County Council member William “Bump” Roddey, who recovered from the virus last month, said he’s worried residents have grown tired of adhering to coronavirus precautions, especially over the recent holiday break, which is likely the main contributor to the higher numbers in recent months.

“I think a lot of people let their guards down during the holidays,” Roddey told The Herald. “They probably didn’t take the necessary precautions if they were going to travel or visit with family and friends that they haven’t seen or been able to be in close contact with during the pandemic.”

Early on in the pandemic, Roddey was a vocal proponent of a countywide mask mandate and with the rising numbers, he suggested the idea be reconsidered.

“During this time, when we’re seeing elevated numbers, it should come back to the table,” he said. “But I really don’t think there’s an appetite for York County leaders to change their position since this has happened.”

The council voted against an emergency mandate in July. At this time, Rock Hill is the only York County municipality with a mask mandate.

York County has reported 11,003 confirmed or probable cases since the pandemic started, according to DHEC data. In the last two weeks, the county has added 1,856 new cases.

Statewide, South Carolina added 2,413 total confirmed cases Monday, marking the fourth consecutive day the state has added more than 2,000 cases. Across the state, 12 confirmed deaths were reported. No deaths were reported in the area.

More than 218,000 people in South Carolina have tested positive for the virus since March and 4,249 have died, according to DHEC data.

Other counties see rise in numbers

Lancaster County reported 40 new cases Monday, according to DHEC data. Its highest case count is 56, which was recorded on Nov. 27. Lancaster County has had 3,763 confirmed or probable cases since March, according to DHEC data.

In the last two weeks, the county, with a population of about 98,000, has added 429 new cases.

Lancaster County’s Emergency Management Director Darren Player said he’s concerned the continuous jump in cases is associated with residents’ exhaustion with the pandemic.

“Everybody is just so tired of hearing about COVID,” Player said with a sigh. “Daily, the news starts with it. The news ends with it, and it’s never good. The numbers are rising.”

Player said he, too, is tired of constantly hearing about the virus, but he said in order to get numbers back down, residents need to follow the guidelines pushed at the start of the pandemic — wear a mask, maintain an appropriate social distance in public and wash your hands.

“When you go into a restaurant, wear your mask as you go in,” he said. “You can’t eat with a mask on. That’s common sense, but when you get up to go back out...put that mask back on. You’re protecting other people you’re around and hopefully they’ll be doing the same thing when they get up so they would protect you. It’s all about us looking out for each other.”

Chester County’s case counts have significantly jumped since November. In September and October, the county consistently reported counts in the single digits. Now, the county’s cases exceed 20, according to DHEC data.

The county added 26 cases Monday. Its highest case count is 34, which was added Saturday. The county has had 1,729 confirmed or probable cases.

In the last two weeks, the county, with a population of about 32,000, has added 242 new cases.

How are the local numbers trending?

York County

Number of tests completed Saturday (most recent date available): 789

Average percent positive of viral tests in the past week: 22.7%

Total confirmed cases: 10,347

Total confirmed deaths: 145

Seven-day average of new cases: 171

Two-week incidence rate: 660.5 cases per 100,000 people, a “high” rate under DHEC’s definition. An incidence rate measures how quickly a disease has spread through a given population.







Lancaster County







Number of tests completed Saturday: 170

Average percent positive of viral tests in the past week: 21.4%

Total confirmed cases: 3,529

Total confirmed deaths: 65

Seven-day average of new cases: 32.4

Two-week incidence rate: 437.7 cases per 100,000 people, a “high” rate.

Chester County

Number of tests completed Saturday: 143

Average percent positive of viral tests in the past week: 24.8%

Total confirmed cases: 1,671

Total confirmed deaths: 37

Seven-day average of new cases: 22.1

Two-week incidence rate: 750.5 cases per 100,000 people, a “high” rate.