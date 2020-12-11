Young adult dies in York County, Lancaster County sets high mark on record COVID day

In South Carolina and in Lancaster County, COVID-19 cases have never been higher.

Lancaster County registered 60 new confirmed coronvirus cases Friday. It’s the highest daily figure to date in the pandemic. The total came as the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released a daily record 3,217 confirmed cases.

The count Friday is up more than 700 positive cases since a then-state-record report one week ago.

“South Carolina, like many other states, is currently experiencing a worsening of this pandemic,” DHEC interim public health director Brannon Traxler said in a release Friday.

Traxler and Linda Bell, state epidemiologist, encouraged continued social distancing and hygiene measures to prevent virus spread. Both note vaccines are coming, but it may be some time before vaccines are available for all residents.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in our area and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“No one else should have to die at the hands of this silent killer,” Bell said. “It is within all of our powers to stop COVID-19.”

York County wasn’t far off a record day. The 237 York County cases announced Friday mark just the second day during the pandemic with more than 200 cases. There were 274 confirmed cases Dec. 6. York County also had five new probable cases Friday.

Chester County also had its second highest confirmed count thus far. There were 29 new cases Friday. Only the 34 case count on Dec. 5 was higher.

There were 47 confirmed or probable deaths attributed to COVID-19 on Friday. Two involved Lancaster County residents. One involved a York County resident.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

The Lancaster County residents died Dec. 6. As has been most common across the state, both COVID-19 deaths involved elderly residents.

The York County resident who died Dec. 3 is listed as a young adult. DHEC considers anyone age 18-34 to be in that category.

York County now has 150 deaths and 11,747 COVID-19 cases this year. Lancaster County has 72 deaths and 3,977 cases. Chester County has 38 deaths and 1,793 cases.