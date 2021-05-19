DHEC, McMaster’s office honors Rock Hill clinic for reaching COVID vaccine milestone

South Carolina’s health department recognized Rock Hill’s vaccination clinic Wednesday as a “community hero” after it administered more than 50,000 COVID-19 shots.

The clinic, which works in partnership with Piedmont Medical Center, also was given a governor’s proclamation from Gov. Henry McMaster for “its efforts to mitigate the impact of COVID-19,” according to a press release from the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The agency’s community heroes initiative acknowledges individuals and providers across the state working to expand access to COVID-19 education, testing and vaccines, according to DHEC’s website.

When the clinic opened in mid-January, it was the first of its kind in South Carolina, DHEC officials said.

And as of Wednesday, Rock Hill’s clinic has administered 50,486 first and second doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, according to DHEC data.

“The Rock Hill-Piedmont Medical Vaccination Clinic is an incredible example of how community-driven partnerships are absolutely necessary to supporting such a massive effort as a statewide vaccination plan during an unprecedented pandemic,” DHEC Director Dr. Edward Simmer said in a statement. “DHEC can’t beat COVID-19 alone, and we couldn’t be prouder of everything the Rock Hill-Piedmont Medical Vaccination Clinic is doing.”

So far, there’s been 140,288 first and second doses administered in York County. About 36% of those doses have been through the city’s clinic, according to DHEC data.

DHEC announced @PiedmontMedical Vaccination Clinic as the newest Community Hero for exceptional efforts to vaccinate South Carolinians and support the state’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan. The clinic has administered over 50,000 COVID-19 vaccines.



Release: https://t.co/eSXleGKZxo pic.twitter.com/OisdJu5hfe — SCDHEC (@scdhec) May 19, 2021

The site, which is staffed by more than 1,600 volunteers, has averaged more than 900 visitors a day, officials said.

“These volunteers made the clinic,” DHEC 5th District Board Member Rick Lee said. “It was a total team effort and all of them stepped up to the plate, and I think they have a sense of pride for it. We now have many people in the community who are well versed in how to operate an emergency facility that involves the public. I think that, in the future, should we have another crisis, we know how to do this.”

Earlier this week, the clinic moved out of its initial Galleria Mall location and into the City of Rock Hill Operations Center, at 757 S. Anderson Rd. The clinic also opened up appointments to anyone age 12 and older this week.

About 39% of York County’s vaccine eligible population — or 86,200 residents — have gotten at least one dose, according to South Carolina’s dashboard. The county has about 223,800 residents 12 and older.

And about 29% of that population — or 63,942 residents — have been fully vaccinated, according to the dashboard.

“We are a community that believes in coming together,” Piedmont Medical Center’s Board Chair Alan Miller said. “If there’s a challenge in the community, it’s amazing how this community doesn’t mind rolling up its sleeves and getting out there and doing what has to be done.”

How to schedule a spot at city’s clinic

Eligible patients can begin signing up for first dose appointments at the Operations Center through the Vaccine Administration Management System, or VAMS.

To create a VAMS account, patients should complete the Piedmont Medical Center vaccine request form online here. Appointments for second doses will be made at the time the first shot is given.

People who need assistance creating an account or making an appointment can call 803-980-2684. Live agents are no longer available to answer, so the city asks that people leave a message for their call to be returned within two clinic business days.

The clinic is open Tuesday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.