2,500 without power, wrecks, trees down after rush hour storm hits York County

More than 2,500 customers were without power in Rock Hill and more than a dozen crashes were reported Friday evening in York County after a rush hour storm.

Rock Hill city officials said reports from around the city included trees down that knocked out power. Crews are working to assess damage and restore power, city officials said.

The rain was so strong that Rock Hill police said storm drains were not able to handle all the runoff, causing pooling and flooding in some spots.

South Carolina Highway patrol responded to 13 incidents around 5:30 p.m., including at least one lane of Interstate 77 southbound near exit 90 that was flooded, according to the website. Other flooding and wrecks were reported near Carowinds Boulevard at Exit 90, near the North Carolina state line.

Trees were also blocking the road in southern York County at Ogden Road and S.C. 49 at Saddle Road in western York County was closed after a crash, troopers said.





Check back for updates.