‘Devastated’: York schools won’t OK gym use for funeral of WNBA star Ivory Latta’s dad

WNBA professional basketball star and York school district alum Ivory Latta said she is “devastated” that the district denied her family’s request to hold her father’s funeral in a school gymnasium.

Officials in the South Carolina school district say that their policy, enacted in 2010, doesn’t allow its buildings to be used for funerals for anyone who is not a current student or employee. The policy also does not allow a body to lie in state in a school building.





The denial by the school district has created a firestorm of support for the family on Facebook, and requests -- including one from a York County Council member -- to allow the funeral in a school gymnasium.





The Herald reported early Tuesday that Charles Latta, 67, died in a vehicle crash that happened across U.S. 321 from York Middle School.





SIGN UP

York Middle School used to be the high school, and houses the “Cougar Dome” gym.

The gym is where Ivory Latta starred and became South Carolina’s all-time leading basketball scorer. The Latta family asked that the funeral be held there, to honor Charles Latta’s assistance to other female athletes and students over decades.

“This is beyond disappointing. It is devastating for our family,” Ivory Latta said Thursday morning.

“That gym is where it all started, not just for me, but for my father,” she said. “He helped countless other girls and students to succeed. This is something we want to do for the memory of my dad, so the community can come together and share his life of service to all students in York.”

Tim Cooper, spokesman for the school district, confirmed the district received the request and that it was denied.





“The only way for use of a facility is for a current employee or student,” Cooper said. “It is a district-wide policy and the superintendent can’t waive that policy.”

The district is led by interim superintendent Thomas Faulkenberry.

The York school board could take up the issue and discuss a potential change, he said. But as of Thursday morning, no board members had made a request to discuss the request, Cooper said.

Ivory Latta, who went on to star at the University of North Carolina before her WNBA career, posted her frustration with the school district denial on her public Facebook page.

More than 150 people have commented.

That outrage reached York County Council member Allison Love, who formally asked the school district to allow the funeral, based on the Latta family’s contribution to the community.

Love sent an email to district officials Thursday morning, asking for a “special request” to allow a service at the school gym.

“In this case, the school board has the opportunity to do something better and greater than what any policy set out to do,” Love said. “This decision is about people, not policy. This is a community request about a man and family who have helped so many in York.”

Love represents the Clover and Lake Wylie area, but has family roots in York.

Love said she was contacted by “dozens of constituents” throughout York County, asking her to intercede and request that the school board grant a special exemption.

Love said that, as a council member and business owner, she understands “policy.” But she said this is an occasion that demands action to allow the community to honor Charles Latta and his family’s service.

Ivory Latta and her family have received several community awards for their service, including Ivory Latta receiving a key to the city of York.

There are signs in the McConnells community outside York that say Ivory Latta is a native. Ivory Latta also was the grand marshal of York’s NAACP MLK parade in January 2018, and has written a children’s book.

She has held camps and other functions for children in York and York County as an adult.

Ivory Latta said he father was the catalyst for her success and her desire to help others. Her father loved York and the school district, she said.

“We are having the service Saturday, one way or another,” Ivory Latta said.

“We still hope it can be at the gym, where my father told every young girl, every student, that he met that they too could be great and all they dreamed about,” she said.

Check back for updates on this story.