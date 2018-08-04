Lancaster man, 60, killed getting his mail, police say

A Lancaster man, retrieving his mail, was struck by a vehicle and killed Friday morning, according to Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened at about 9:30 am. Friday on Airport Road, according to a sheriff’s office statement.

The pedestrian, 60-year-old Charles Byrdick, was checking his mail when a vehicle left the roadway hit him, police said.

Byrdick died on scene from injuries sustained, said Lancaster County Deputy Coroner Lynette Walker.

No other information is available at this time.

