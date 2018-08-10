Tega Cay’s best-known restaurant didn’t get its best grade. Here’s its score since.

Heading into weekend dinner service, one of Tega Cay’s best known restaurants has improved its health department rating after getting a lesser grade last week.

The city posted messages on social media Friday stating The Shore Club now has an “A” rating. Last week, the club scored a “B” with 80 points.

In a message from the city manager, not all the blame for lower score was attributed to food-related items.

“The deductions were related to some facility deficiencies and were not food related,” read the online post. “Some of those deficiencies are the responsibility of the city and some are the responsibility of the owner of the Shore Club.”

A re-inspection Friday by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control found the club to have a 98 rating.

“As you are making plans for the weekend,” read the message from the city manager, “make sure that the Shore Club, or any of our other amazing restaurants here in Tega Cay, are at the top of your list for lunch or dinner.”

The club is located at the golf clubhouse in the city. The city owns the course and facilities, but has contractors run them.

Items on the state report for the “B” grade included the temperature of water in handwashing sinks, holding temperature for hot and cold foods, cleanliness of food surface areas, failure to date all ready-to-eat foods and more.

State records show mainly “A” scores at the club. In addition to the “B” on July 31, there was another on May 31 at the snack bar.

The club offers meals from dinners to banquets, with views overlooking the golf course.