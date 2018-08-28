Road at NC-SC state line near Lake Wylie is about to reopen. Here’s what you need to know

Unless it gets backed up again, the new intersection at Youngblood and Zoar Roads should open early Wednesday.

The intersection, in the Steele Creek area of North Carolina but connecting Lake Wylie and the Tega Cay/Fort Mill area in York County, closed Aug. 15. The plan was to open a new roundabout on Aug. 27.

The day prior, transportation engineers determined the road wasn’t ready. There were “some repairs that need to be made” and a projection of the road opening a day late, according to an email from a N.C. district transportation department engineer. She then updated that message Tuesday stating the road would stay closed through 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The developer of a Mattamy Homes project nearby met with contractors Tuesday at the site. The road could open late Tuesday but should, as of mid-day Tuesday, make the Wednesday morning opening.





The detour has been backing up traffic in the area, especially during the rush hours. McKee Road resident Andy Burnet said parts of his road are right at five miles from the nearest fire station and he had concerns about fire and ambulance service when the road was closed.

“This construction will double the response times,” Burnet said.





The nine-mile detour has been using Steele Creek and Hamilton roads, Grand Palisades Parkway, N.C. 49 and part of Youngblood in North Carolina. The Steele Creek area is one of the faster growing parts of Charlotte, as Lake Wylie and Tega Cay are in York County.

The roundabout was needed to aid traffic flow from the Ridgewater subdivision by Mattamy. The developer paid for the work.