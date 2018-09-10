Rock Hill moped driver killed in York County I-77 hit and run, police say

A Rock Hill man driving a moped died Sunday morning after a hit and run on Interstate 77 in York County, police said.

The name of the man, a 27-year-old from Rock Hill, has not yet been released by the York County Coroner’s Office.

Police are seeking the second vehicle that hit the moped driver, but did not stop, said Lance Cpl. Gary Miller of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

South Carolina police are expected to issue a release later Monday, asking for the public’s help in finding the other vehicle and its driver, Miller said.

Mopeds are not supposed to be driven on South Carolina highways with speed limits above 55 mph, state law shows. The speed limit at the crash site is 60 MPH.

The driver of the moped was heading south on the highway around 5:07 a.m. on I-77 southbound near mile marker 89 when he was hit from behind by the second vehicle, Miller said.

The vehicle that hit the moped left the scene and is being sought by police, Miller said.

After the moped driver was hit by the first vehicle, he was struck by other vehicles, including two vehicles driven by people who stopped and called police, Miller said.

The crash is being investigated by the highway patrol major Accident Investigation team (MAIT.)

The southbound lanes of the highway were blocked for hours Sunday, as troopers worked the scene. Traffic was detoured to U.S. 21 until the crash was cleared.

Check back for updates on this developing story.