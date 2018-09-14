‘Just the beginning’: Trees and poles down, swaying, in and around York County.

Hurricane Florence is causing damage in York County before the worst of it gets here.

Twitter and Facebook users are sharing wind damage, as are public agencies.

The York County Sheriff’s Office tweeted a photo of a massive tree down on Pine Street in Fort Mill. The tree fell toward the road mid-Friday, and law enforcement asked residents to watch for downed trees, limbs and power lines. They tweeted the incident is “just the beginning.”

Crews were out in Tega Cay mid-day, too, clearing tree debris from Tega Cay Drive. That road is the only way into much of historic Tega Cay.





Others on social media report strong winds and swaying trees in the York County area, along with downed trees in nearby Charlotte, Ballantyne and Waxhaw, N.C. Forcasts show the strongest and most prolonged winds should impact York County on Saturday, into Sunday.

Friday night, the Town of Fort Mill posted on Twitter its public works department reported what appears to be a power pole down.

FM Public Works reporting damage in town #HurricanFlorence pic.twitter.com/LtyTAUljnF — Town of Fort Mill (@townoffortmill) September 15, 2018

