Flash flood warning issued for Lancaster County; York and Chester face advisories

A flash flood warning is in place for Lancaster County, among several calls for local residents to remain safe in lingering Florence conditions.

The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for seven counties Sunday morning, including Lancaster. The warning in Lancaster began at 8:28 a.m. and runs through 2:15 p.m.

A warning means a threat has been observed. A watch, by contrast, means conditions are in place for a given threat.

Lancaster is in flash flood watch conditions until 8 p.m. Sunday.

Chester and York counties are in a wind advisory until 6 p.m. A flash flood watch is in place for both counties through midnight Tuesday. York County has a flood warning in place through 11:54 a.m. Sept. 18.

