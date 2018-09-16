Flash flood warning issued for Lancaster County; York and Chester face advisories

A flash flood warning is in place for Lancaster County, among several calls for local residents to remain safe in lingering Florence conditions.
The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for seven counties Sunday morning, including Lancaster. The warning in Lancaster began at 8:28 a.m. and runs through 2:15 p.m.
A warning means a threat has been observed. A watch, by contrast, means conditions are in place for a given threat.
Lancaster is in flash flood watch conditions until 8 p.m. Sunday.
Chester and York counties are in a wind advisory until 6 p.m. A flash flood watch is in place for both counties through midnight Tuesday. York County has a flood warning in place through 11:54 a.m. Sept. 18.
Check back for more.
Comments