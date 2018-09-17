More than 1,300 still without power Monday in York, Chester, Lancaster

More than 1,300 customers remain without power in York, Chester, and Lancaster counties after a weekend of rain and winds from Tropical Storm Florence.

All three counties remain under a flood watch as watershed runoff from rivers and creeks and streams continues to rise.

Emergency officials in Lancaster County had to make their first water rescue of the storm Monday, after a person drove around a barricade on a closed road and needed to be brought out by rescue workers, said Darren Player, Lancaster County Emergency Management Director.

The person appeared to have driven around a barricade on Hough Road then became stuck in the water, Player said. Firefighters from Camp Creek station rescued the driver and at least one passenger without any injuries, Player said.

The Rock Hill Fire Department had eight more Florence-related calls through 8 a.m. Monday, including a ceiling collapse from a leaking roof on Hagins Street and an awning that collapsed on Bradley Street, said Mark Simmons, deputy chief. Trees fell on power lines on Rabun Lane and Ebenezer Avenue Extension near Winthrop University, Simmons said.

No injuries were reported.

About 285 customers in York County were still without electricity at 7 a.m Monday, according to Duke Energy. Thousands were without power in York for much of Sunday after a huge tree fell across Liberty Street, knocking down several poles and lines and blocking traffic.

Liberty Street was reopened early Monday, except for between Moss Street and Oak Street, York Police Department officials said in a social media message. Most customers in York had power back on late Sunday or early Monday, police and fire officials said.

Lancaster County, which saw the heaviest rain of up to 9 inches, has about 1,100 customers in the dark Monday, officials said. Late Sunday a family in Indian Land on Man O’ War Drive in the Blackhorse Run neighborhood evacuated their home after it flooded. Several more trees fell overnight Sunday into Monday, but no injuries were reported.

Chester County has fewer than 50 customers without power, according to electrical cooperative figures.

York Electric Cooperative reports there are no more outages in its service system, which covers much of York and some of Lancaster counties.

Most area secondary schools are either closed or on a delay Monday.

While localized flooding occurred and area lakes and streams are on the rise, the biggest water bodies aren’t yet at capacity. On Monday morning, Lake Wylie still had more than two feet to go before reaching full pond, or its spilling point. Wylie is tracking about at its target level for this time of year regardless of weather. The lake is up more than two feet from when Florence rains begin.

Wylie and others were dropped by Duke to make way for incoming rain. On the Catawba River chain, Lake Rhodhiss is inches from full pond while lakes James, Dearborn, Cedar Creek and Wateree are within two feet. Lakes Wylie, Norman, Fishing Creek and Mountain Island Lake are within three feet, Lake Hickory and Lookout Shoals Lake within four feet.

Duke Energy, the company managing Catawba lakes, operates the system together to release water in efforts to keep any part of the basin from flooding.





Check back for updates on this developing story.