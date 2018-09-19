3 hurt in Lancaster crash after suspect flees traffic stop for stolen car, cops say

Three people were hurt in a crash in Lancaster County Wednesday, including a suspect who fled a police traffic stop, officers said.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. on S.C. 903, also called Flat Creek Road, east of Lancaster, said South Carolina Highway patrol troopers and Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

The crash caused the road to be blocked for several hours, troopers said.

Several police agencies, fire crews and other emergency officials responded to the crash.

Sheriff’s deputies were looking for a truck reported stolen when they came upon two cars on Flat Creek Road near the intersection of S.C. 522, said Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile.

The driver of a black Honda refused to talk to police and sped off through the intersection before crashing nearby with a third vehicle, Faile said in a statement.

The driver of a truck, whom Faile said was not involved in the stolen vehicle incident, was airlifted to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte after being found in the truck that had rolled onto its side, Faile said. The name and condition of the driver remains unknown.





The Honda was found overturned down the embankment, Faile said. The driver was airlifted to CMC and a passenger was taken to CMC by ambulance.

No charges have been filed. The incident remains under investigation by the highway patrol.