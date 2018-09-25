This York Co. man is a ‘Jeopardy!’ champion. Now he’ll join a team to compete for $1M

He was a champion, then a champion among champions. Now he is a first round pick looking for his share of $1 million on one of television’s most popular game shows of all time.





“I’m honored to be here,” Ben Ingram of Lake Wylie told fellow “Jeopardy!” champions and fans during the show’s first ever all-star draft Sept. 22 in Culver City, Calif. “This is just going to be a classic tournament. I’m ready to concentrate and do battle.”

Long-time host Alex Trebek told fans of “Jeopardy!,” which is celebrating its 35th season, a new competition, airing Feb. 20-March 5. Eighteen of the best players ever will compete on three-member teams for $1 million.

“For the first time, and probably the only time as long as I’m alive, contestants will get to compete as teams,” Trebek said. “We look forward to seeing what they can achieve in teams. How will they strategize? How will they adapt? What new skills will they discover? We will all find out together.”





Six captains were selected among past champions. Each picked two players in a draft, shown live and on Facebook.

“I want somebody who likes to win, and knows how to do it,” Julia Collins said before picking Ingram at No. 4 overall. “Luckily, that’s pretty easy in this field to find.”

Collins has 20 straight wins and the second-longest winning streak in show history. Yet Ingram bested her in their Tournament of Champions appearance, where past winners square off against one another each season. Collins and Ingram later became friends.

“I want somebody who’s going to be a good teammate,” she said. “Compatible, but also a tough competitor.”





Ingram is a Florence native with mathematics degrees from Wofford College a

nd University of South Carolina. The IT consultant later moved to Lake Wylie.

He then went on a “Jeopardy!” run rarely matched winning eight straight episodes and $176,535 in mid-2013. He tied for fifth best winning streak in the show’s history. In 2014, he won the Tournament of Champions. He also returned to cheer on his girlfriend as a contestant.

“In a way I feel like I’ve been preparing my whole life,” Ingram said. “I’ve always been a curious person. I’ve always been encouraged to be a curious person. I feel like I know more than I did four years.”

During his introduction at the all-star draft, Ingram said any of the captains would make great teammates.

“All y’all are stars to me,” he said. “It would be an honor to play alongside any one of y’all.”





Team captains include Ken Jennings, winner of a record 74 straight episodes and $3.2 million, along with Brad Rutter, Austin Rogers, Colby Burnett, Buzzy Cohen and Collins. Drafted all-stars include Ingram, Leonard Cooper, Roger Craig, Jennifer Giles, Matt Jackson, Alex Jacob, Larissa Kelly, Alan Lin, David Madden, Pam Mueller, Monica Thieu and Seth Wilson.

“It has never been done before,” Ingram said. “Honestly, I find it easier this time because I’ll have two great teammates, and it won’t just be me.”

To hear Ingram tell it, “Jeopardy!” success have never been just about him. His show preparation is a lifetime of learning from friends, family, former teachers — extensive support he credits for his success thus far.

“I think I’ve still got that,” Ingram said. “But this time I’ve got two teammates. They are both giants of the game.”

Ingram said it’s about more than knowing information. It takes strategy, buzzer speed and other game play skills critical of any game show.

“At this level, there is skill involved,” Ingram said. “If you’re up against two good players, you’ve got to be ready. And you’ve got to be prepared. And one mistake can cost you.”

“Jeopardy!” also will have a fantasy league and other events to go along with the all-star competition.

Ingram also used the draft opportunity to offer support for Hurricane Florence recovery efforts. The storm flooded much of the Carolinas, including Florence, and to a lesser degree the Charlotte, N.C., region, including Lake Wylie. Ingram said family in Florence didn’t suffer the worst of the storm.

“The worst that happened was a leaky roof, but there’s still many, many challenges ahead for the people of of North and South Carolina,” he said, “especially the eastern part. The waters are still rising, but I’m sure hey will face the challenges well and my heart is with them.”