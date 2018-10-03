One dead, another with serious injuries in Rock Hill crash, police say

One person died after a head-on car crash in Rock Hill Tuesday night and another person is in the hospital with serious injuries, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

The vehicles, a Chevrolet Lumina and a Honda Ridgeline, were found on Mount Gallant Road, near Dalehurst Road, around 7:40 p.m., according to Rock Hill police Capt. Mark Bollinger.

The cars did not have any passengers, Bollinger said. The York County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the deceased victim.

The person who died was taken to Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill before the death, Bollinger said. The other person was taken to Atrium Health in Charlotte with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

SIGN UP

Bollinger said the patrol division and the Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team responded to the crash.

“At this time it appears the Chevrolet crossed the center line, causing the head-on collision,” Bollinger said in an email.

The S.T.A.R. Team is still investigating the wreck, Bollinger said.