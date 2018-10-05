Local

A missing teen has been found safe, say York County authorities

By John Marks

October 05, 2018 12:46 PM

york county, SC

A missing teen in York County has been found and is safe, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

On Oct. 3, the sheriff’s office asked for public help locating William Erschen, 16. Erschen hadn’t been located since about 5 a.m. Oct. 2 on Hall Spencer Road in Catawba. He was thought wearing black running shoes and carrying a backpack.

Just after noon Friday, the sheriff’s office posted on social media that “William Erschen has been located safe” and that postings asking for assistance locating him will be deleted.

