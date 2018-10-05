Boy, 4, hospitalized with ‘serious injuries’ in Rock Hill car crash, police say

A 4-year-old boy has serious injuries and remains hospitalized after a crash in Rock Hill, police said.

The boy was a passenger in a car that was in a collision with a truck around 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Willowbrook Avenue and Annafrel Street, said Rock Hill Police Department Capt. Mark Bollinger.

The boy was taken to Levine’s Childrens Hospital in Charlotte where he is undergoing treatment, Bollinger said.

The boy’s name has not been released.

Rock Hill police used Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction team to investigate the collision.

Two adults injured in the crash were treated and released at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill, Bollinger said.

The driver of the truck was cited for failure to stop at a stop sign, Bollinger said.