York businesswoman set to take over Greater York Chamber leadership

The Greater York Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has announced a change in leadership after 13 years.

Melissa Noebes of York will take over as executive director Oct. 22, the chamber announced Tuesday.

“This position for me is a labor of love,” Noebes said.. “As a resident of the Historic District of York, I am excited to help our community leverage its rich heritage as we work to grow our economy. I look forward to serving the needs of our membership, while amplifying our voice throughout the region.”

The Greater York Chamber of Commerce represents the communities of York, Hickory Grove, McConnells, Sharon and Smyrna.

Noebes has worked in marketing and communications with Fortune 500 companies for more than 35 years, according to the chamber of commerce.

Noebes will replace Paul Boger Jr., who served as executive director of the chamber for 13 years.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my years of service with the Chamber, where I’ve created so many fond memories and developed life-long friendships,” Boger said. “I am passing on my responsibilities to Melissa with the confidence that she will further our mission to serve members, stimulate the regional economy and enhance the quality of life in our communities.”