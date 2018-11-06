1 dead in Lancaster County vehicle crash and fire; 1 airlifted with injuries

One person died and a second person was injured in a crash and fire south of Lancaster, officials said.

The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. near the intersection of Kershaw-Camden Highway and Ramblin Road, said Lancaster County Emergency Management Director Darren Player.

The person who died was entrapped in the vehicle after the crash and died after the vehicle caught fire, Player said.

Lancaster County Coroner’s Office officials confirmed there was one fatality but have not yet released the identity of the person.

A Lancaster County firefighter on the way to work stopped at the crash scene but was not able to get the trapped person out before the fire, Player said.

A second person in the crash was airlifted from the scene with burns, Player said.

The fatal wreck was the second in the area on Tuesday. One person died in a fatal York County crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 77.

