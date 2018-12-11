Welcome center, subdivisions, eatery, car lot among York County developer proposals

EDITOR’S NOTE: These projects are in the planning stage and may depend on York County Council or other approvals. Some or all of these plans may never make it out of the planning stage.

A new welcome center, home subdivisions, car lots and more may be on the way in York County. Here’s the latest on what projects property owners are proposing to county planners:

▪ A new visitor center could come at 8088 Kays Drive, north of McConnells. A 215-acre property there sits just west of the Pops Acres, Sherry Acres and Pine Knoll subdivisions. County records show Tatanka Enterprises bought the land in 2015 for $364,000. The site is zoned for agricultural use.

▪ A corner lot at the old Five Points intersection in Lake Wylie could become a used car lot. The 3-acre site is zoned for business use. The 5339 S.C. 55 site sits at the corner of that road and what now is a cul-de-sac at Five Points Court. S.C. 55, Charlotte Highway, Hands Mill Highway and Lake Wylie Road used to come together at the site beside a gas station.

▪ A new restaurant may open at Gold Hill Road and Silver Ridge Drive. The site is across Gold Hill from the Evolve at the Park apartments, and beside the YMCA site.

▪ An acre on Tom Hall Street near Fort Mill could be used to sell golf carts. The 1431 S.C. 160 site is outside town limits and is zoned for business use. The site is on the opposite side of Tom Hall from the Anne Springs Close Greenway, on the corner of Kings Court.

▪ Colttis LLC wants to add a six-home subdivision on more than 20 acres in Lake Wylie. Curttis Woods at Lake Wylie would be on Fewell Road. Project leaders planned to present it to the county planning commission Dec. 10.

The same company has 13 homes planned on 35 acres of cleared pasture land at Philbeck Road, between Filbert Road and S.C. 161. Smiths Bend also went before the planning commission Dec. 10.

▪ A new subdivision on 21 acres is proposed at CE Stewart and Greenleaf roads between Clover and York to the east, Smyrna and Kings Mountain State Park to the west. The Heron Creek subdivision sits immediately east.

▪ Two acres at Baxter could come up for rezoning. The sites at S.C. 160 West and Powell Place are zoned for medium density business use.

▪ A new kennel could open a 12-acre lot about halfway between York and Lake Wylie. The 1200 Chambers Road property, just south of Campbell Road, is zoned for agricultural use.

▪ Owners of a 26-acre property on Regent Parkway near Fort Mill are talking with county planners about a driveway relocation. The site comes up against the Norfolk Southern railway on the west, Sugar Creek on the east. It straddles a 4-acre Duke Energy site.

▪ A truck maintenance site at 2010 Ogden Road could be coming. The 15-acre site is west of the College Downs and Whispering Hills subdivisions, and is adjacent to Rock Hill city limits.

▪ The owner of 102 Weatherwood St. in Rock Hill wants to rezone less than 2 acres for a used car lot. The property is part of Windwood subdivision, just outside Rock Hill city limits between Winfield Court and Big Oak Lane.

▪ A rezoning is in discussion for 2620 Mountainview Road in Lake Wylie. The 2-acre property sits at the corner of Mountainview and Charlotte Highway, across from Liberty Hill Road. County records show the Ferguson Acres subdivision property changed hands in October 2017, selling for $34,000.