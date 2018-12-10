‘Christmas miracle’ lands Rock Hill couple a top lottery win

A Rock Hill couple is $100,000 richer after a lottery win.

According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the winning Lady Jumbo Bucks Crossword instant ticket came from a sale at MR Express, at 2120 Nations Ford Road in Rock Hill.

The wife told lottery officials she wasn’t sure she had won until she went to Columbia to claim a prize. She called it a “Christmas miracle” upon learning the couple had won the game’s top prize.

Lottery officials didn’t identify the winning couple. State law doesn’t require identification of winners.

The crossword game pays out $3 for three completed words, all the way up to $100,000 for 11 words.

Four more $100,000 top prizes remain, with winning odds at 1 in 600,000. MR Express received $1,000 for making the sale.

The couple has three children, according to lottery officials, with one attending college on a LIFE scholarship, which is supported by lottery funding.