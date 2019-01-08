Lake Wylie homes, Rock Hill school, Fort Mill restaurants highlight York Co. options

EDITOR’S NOTE: These proposed projects are in the planning stage and may depend on York County Council or other approvals. Some or all of these plans may never make it out of the planning stage.

A resolution to the long-time discussion on how a prime piece of Lake Wylie property should be developed highlights the most recent proposed developments in York County. Projects in discussion between landowners and county planners include:

▪ Vista at Lake Wylie is up for approval to start home construction on 179 acres. The plan includes 89 homes. Marsh Realty Co. owns the site at S.C. 274 and Pole Branch Road in Lake Wylie. MT Land is the developer. A year ago, the owners held a public information meeting on a plan for 178 homes on the property. The developer made the same pitch in summer 2017.

Residents and planners have been critical of the plan because of traffic concerns. Road improvements are planned and underway, however major highways that would serve the property currently receive failing grades to meet traffic demands.

The 89 homes are allowed by current zoning, while past plans for more homes would have required zoning changes. The county planning commission can grant approval needed to build the homes when it meets Jan. 14.

▪ A new school is being discussed for Mt. Holly and Long Meadow roads, south of Rock Hill. The 83-acre site is south of where Legion Academy applied for a rezoning in Rock Hill last summer. County planners and property representatives met Dec. 20 to talk about plans for the site, just west of I-77.

▪ County planners met Jan. 3 with owners of a project on S.C. 557 in Lake Wylie to discuss permitting. Bonterra Builders bought almost 33 acres from Evergreen Land Partners in 2016 for $1.15 million. The site is beside Oakridge Middle School, between 557 and an existing subdivision off Oakridge Road.

▪ A new design studio and retail is proposed at 4127 Celanese Road. The almost 2-acre site is at Celanese and Churchill roads. Robinson Oaks Management bought the property in late 2017 for $720,000. The site is surrounded by Rock Hill city limits.

▪ At the request of the developer, York County Council put off a final vote that would allow new business at 804 Brayden Parkway in the Fort Mill and Tega Cay area. Standard Pacific of the Carolinas wants a zoning change for almost 6 acres, across S.C. 160 from Len Patterson Road and up against the Brayden subdivision.

Plans are to add business in front of the Brayden homes. The zoning change would allow certain types. Initial approved plans were for 30,000 square feet of retail space. The latest plan involves a 2,400-square-foot fast-food restaurant, a 4,000-square-foot restaurant and 11,300 square feet of retail. A traffic impact analysis specifically mentions an Arby’s.





County planners and council members received at least 29 emails or letters from homeowners opposing the zoning change.

▪ A building renovation is proposed at 1300 Altura Road near Fort Mill. The 82-acre site between Pleasant Road and the North Carolina line has a headquarters and warehouse building on it now. Several corporate addresses are listed for the property.

▪ Almost 10 acres at Celanese and Twin Lakes roads near Rock Hill are up for a zoning change from business to residential. Hampshire Realty Advisors, based in Tennessee, also asked for more time. York County Council deferred the item Jan. 7 at the developer’s request.

Two parcels there have a tributary running through them. They are surrounded by homes in the Hampshire and other subdivisions.

▪ Just less than an acre at Celanese and Hilltop roads near Rock Hill is up for rezoning to allow for an eye doctor business. The property is vacant and surrounded by Oakwood Acres subdivision and some office space. The site is west of the Celanese and Mt. Gallant roads intersection.

The owners already have property fronting Celanese zoned to allow the office.

“These (rezoned) parcels primarily would be used for parking under the current proposal,” said David Hudspeth, county planning director.

▪ Almost 4 acres on Mt. Holly Road near Rock Hill could become a warehouse for a flooring company. The property owner is looking to rezone to light industrial. The site is near the Mt. Holly intersection with Marshall Road.

The site is vacant, as is most property around it. The applicant said the business will serve wholesale customers and won’t have a heavy impact through truck traffic.

“The proposed use of the property is for storage, warehouse,” Hudspeth said.

▪ Property owners at 520 N. Anderson Road near Rock Hill met with county planners Jan. 3 to discuss permitting for a used car lot.

▪ An acre near Baxter in the Fort Mill area could swap from residential to business use. The 124 Powell Place Road site has a home and two storage buildings. It’s adjacent to new apartments and a light industrial warehouse. There are no specific business plans submitted to the county for what the home-turned-business zoning may become.