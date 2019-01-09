Local

Road closure for a busy York County road at SC-NC line has a new date, 12-mile detour

By John Marks

January 09, 2019 04:16 PM

York County SC leaders say road projects in ‘serious’ need of dirt

Work on new roads and other projects means dirt some say York County, South Carolina doesn’t have. York County Council approved digging at a site near Clover for work on Pole Branch Road in Lake Wylie, a Pennies for Progress project.
By
Up Next
Work on new roads and other projects means dirt some say York County, South Carolina doesn’t have. York County Council approved digging at a site near Clover for work on Pole Branch Road in Lake Wylie, a Pennies for Progress project.
By
lake wylie, SC

South Carolina road officials are closing part of a busy York County roadway near the state line for a weekend with a 12-mile detour.

Pole Branch Road will be closed between Windmill Lane, Blue River and Island Forks Road from 7 p.m. Jan. 25 to 5 a.m. Jan. 28. The closing is part of Pole Branch widening through Pennies for Progress, the York County voter-approved one-cent sales tax for road improvements.

South Carolina drivers heading north on S.C. 274 should continue on 274 from Lake Wylie into North Carolina, turn right onto Union New Hope Road, turn right onto N.C. 279 and take the first right at the roundabout toward the state line. The detour is almost 12 miles.

Roadwork was expected to begin in mid-November, but was delayed because of rainy weather.

Widening of S.C. 274 and Pole Branch was approved as part of the 2011 Pennies referendum. County leaders now have the $35 million project marked for a 2020 completion.

Related stories from Rock Hill Herald

local

local

local

local

John Marks

John Marks covers community growth, municipalities and general news mainly in the Fort Mill and York County areas. He began writing for the Herald and sister papers in 2005 and won dozens of South Carolina Press Association and other awards since.

Support my work with a digital subscription

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

  Comments  