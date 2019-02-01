Driver killed in York County crash after going down an embankment, police say

The driver of an SUV died in a York County crash Friday morning.

The name of the person who died at the scene has not yet been released by the York County Coroner’s Office.

The single-vehicle wreck happened about 10 a.m. on S.C. 322, also called McConnells Highway, southwest of Rock Hill, said S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Gary Miller.

There were no passengers in the 2008 Ford Escape.

The vehicle was traveling west near the town of McConnells when it went off the left side of the road, down an embankment and hit a grove of trees, Miller said.

The investigation is continuing.





It is the fifth York County vehicle crash fatality this year. Three people were killed in two separate crashes on New Year’s Day. Another person died in a one-car wreck Jan. 10.