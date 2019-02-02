One person killed, teen hurt in head-on York County crash near Clover, troopers say

The driver of one of two cars in a head-on collision Tuesday in York County has died, police said. The driver was taken to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte Tuesday but died Friday morning.

The teen driver of the other car was injured, according to Lance Cpl. Gary Miller of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 2:10 p.m. Tuesday on Paraham Road near Dr. Nichols Road, about three miles south of Clover.

The 2017 Nissan sedan of the driver who died was knocked off the road in the collision, Miller said. The car went off the left side of the road and overturned.

The name of the person who was killed has not been released by the York County Coroner’s Office.

The driver of the other car, a 17-year-old boy from Clover, was also injured, Miller said.

The wreck remains under investigation by South Carolina’s Major Accident Investigation Team.

It was the second fatality Friday in York County and sixth in 2019 investigated by South Carolina Department of Public Safety investigators.. A person died Friday morning at the scene of a crash on McConnells Highway southwest of Rock Hill after a car went off the road and down an embankment.