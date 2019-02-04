A busy Rock Hill cut-through is closing. Here’s where drivers will have to reroute.

A cut-through connecting several busy Rock Hill roads is going to be closed for three weeks.

The city tweeted the Nations Ford Road entrance off of Anderson Road will be closed three weeks for water main construction. The detour takes drivers down Anderson and back up Mount Gallant Road to connect with Nations Ford.

The detour begins today.

The Nations Ford cut-through is the way to get from Mount Gallant to Anderson between Eden Terrace to the north and a triangular intersection to the south. It also bypasses much of Eden Terrace toward I-77, and it serves multiple subdivisions from Nations Court, Kenilworth and Greenbriar on the west to Hutchinson Place on the east.

The area also has considerable business traffic, from a car lot to Nishie G’s restaurant to truck and trailer storage, and more. The intersection closure is right in front of the Habitat for Humanity ReStore location.