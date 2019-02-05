One dead in York crash involving school bus; no students or staff hurt, officials say

One person has died in a crash near York that involved a York school district bus, officials said.

The fatality and injuries did not involve the school bus, school and fire officials said.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday on S.C. 49 near Branch Road, police, fire and school officials said.

No students were on the bus at the time of the crash, said Tim Cooper, spokesman for the school district in York.

A driver and bus monitor were on the bus, Cooper said.

The bus sustained damage after the other vehicles crashed, according to Cooper.

York Fire Department, South Carolina troopers from the highway patrol, and other emergency officials are still on scene northeast of the city of York.

One person from a vehicle in the crash died, said Domenic Manera, York Fire Department chief.

A second person in another vehicle was airlifted by helicopter to a hospital with injuries, Manera said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.