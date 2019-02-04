Driver was drunk in Lancaster crash that left 3 dead, troopers say

The driver in a Lancaster County crash that killed three people was drunk at the time of the wreck, police said.

Felicia Shontell Coffey, 27, was arrested on three counts of felony DUI resulting in death, according to Lance Cpl. Gary Miller of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Coffey was taken into custody after leaving a Charlotte hospital, and has waived extradition back to South Carolina, Miller said.

The wreck happened around 1 a.m. Jan. 27 on U.S. 521 in Indian Land.

Sandra Coffey, 31, Crystal Johnson, 40, and Demarco Frazier, 30, died at the scene, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.

Three others, including Felicia Coffey, were in the car at the time of the crash. Felicia Coffey was injured, Miller said. The other two passengers were not hurt, Miller said.

The relationship between Felicia Coffey and her passengers has not been released.

Each count of felony DUI resulting in death carries a potential punishment of up to 25 years in prison for each conviction under South Carolina law.