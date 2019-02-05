Lottery: A Rock Hill man thought he’d won $25. Then he moved his finger. Then again.

A Rock Hill man shopping for his mother ended up with a little more spending money than he expected.
The man won $125,000 when he bought a winning ticket at Crenco Foods Stores, 2436 Mount Holly Road. The man told lottery officials he pointed and told the clerk “give me two of those,” according to a South Carolina Education Lottery release. He started scratching the Quick $250! ticket but had his fingers over the prize amount.
He thought he’d won $25. Then he moved his finger and thought he’d won $25,000 before, according to the release, realizing he’d won $125,000.
“I’ve never even won a door prize,” he told lottery officials.
The man said he plans to pay off some bills and buy a new truck. One $125,000 top prize remains in the $5 game. Odds are 1 in 480,000 to win.
The Rock Hill store received $1,250 for selling the winning ticket.
