Lottery: A Rock Hill man thought he’d won $25. Then he moved his finger. Then again.

By John Marks

February 05, 2019 02:43 PM

A Rock Hill man shopping for his mother ended up with a little more spending money than he expected.

The man won $125,000 when he bought a winning ticket at Crenco Foods Stores, 2436 Mount Holly Road. The man told lottery officials he pointed and told the clerk “give me two of those,” according to a South Carolina Education Lottery release. He started scratching the Quick $250! ticket but had his fingers over the prize amount.

He thought he’d won $25. Then he moved his finger and thought he’d won $25,000 before, according to the release, realizing he’d won $125,000.

“I’ve never even won a door prize,” he told lottery officials.

The man said he plans to pay off some bills and buy a new truck. One $125,000 top prize remains in the $5 game. Odds are 1 in 480,000 to win.

The Rock Hill store received $1,250 for selling the winning ticket.

John Marks

John Marks covers community growth, municipalities and general news mainly in the Fort Mill and York County areas. He began writing for the Herald and sister papers in 2005 and won dozens of South Carolina Press Association and other awards since.

