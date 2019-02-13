Hundreds more homes, apartments, offices, assisted living pitched in Lancaster County

More homes, apartments, office space and an assisted living site may be on the way to Lancaster County.

Lennar Homes wants to rezone 76 acres on the east side of Old Hickory Road, north of Crestview Lane. The submitted drawings, listed as Burke property, show 115 lots and secondary access off Old Hickory.

The property butts up against the more than 1,300-acre Norman property stretching to U.S. 521, also slated for residential development. Lennar previously had 11 properties rezoned to allow homes at this site and will be connected to the new site.

Land Investment Resources looks to rezone five properties on 50 acres on Van Wyck Road, near Charlotte Highway. The development would include commercial uses, apartments and an assisted living facility. The land is part of a larger site that could have a dozen acres for commercial or offices and more than 30 acres of apartments. The site could have up to 280 residences.





The company met with nearby Sun City residents ahead of the zoning request.

Both projects go before the county planning commission Feb. 19. Lancaster County Council will have final approval.