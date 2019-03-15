Gunfire heard near Lancaster school prompts lockdown; 2nd incident in 2 days

Gunfire heard Friday morning caused a lockdown at a Lancaster school in the second incident over shots fired in two days in Lancaster County.

The incident Friday morning was near Erwin Elementary School, said Bryan Vaughn, safety and transportation director for the Lancaster County School District. Students and staff were instructed to shelter in place at school.

Students will continue with normal activities inside the building but will not be allowed outside to playgrounds, Vaughn said.

Police are investigating the report of shots fired.

The school district sent the following message to parents around 8 a.m. Friday:

“This morning our duty personnel heard what was believed to be gun shots in the adjacent neighborhood. Students were sheltered inside as quickly as possible and law enforcement was notified.

No evidence of danger has been found in the area by law enforcement. We will be operating on a modified lockdown today. This means students will move normally within the building but will not be on playgrounds or areas outside of school. We are extremely conservative in these types of situations and think this is the most prudent approach.

We wanted our parents to know what went on and why law enforcement was seen on campus this morning. The team at Erwin did a great job detecting and responding to this event.” The Lancaster schools safety office also posted the message to parents on their Facebook page. Erwin elementary is on Locustwood Avenue in Lancaster. On Thursday, Kershaw Elementary School, Andrew Jackson High School and Andrew Jackson Middle School were on lockdown for several hours after a man fired shots near the schools in what police said was a domestic dispute. That suspect, Leonard Shropshire Jr. , 21, was arrested later Thursday by Lancaster County deputies after the shooting on Belvedere Avenue.

Check back for updates on this developing story.