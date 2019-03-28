New homes, a restaurant, car lot among latest Lancaster County projects. Here’s where

Lancaster County planners are considering adding another 181 homes.

Raleigh, N.C.-based Exeter Development Co. submitted a proposal for the Patterson Preserve subdivision on 103 acres at Barberville and Harrisburg roads. The county planning commission likely will review the plan April 16.

According to documents submitted Feb. 1 to the county, the first phase of Patterson Preserve would build 86 homes. Another 95 would follow in phase two.

The site plan has access off both Harrisburg and Barberville, but doesn’t touch the intersection. Access would come off Barberville at the new Fern Terrace, and off Harrisburg at the new Porch Swing Avenue.

FLASH SALE! Unlimited digital access for $3.99 per month Don't miss this great deal. Offer ends on March 31st!

The two Indian Land highways have been busy of late with residential growth. Already this year the county heard plans to add more than 600 homes in the area.

New homes aren’t the only decisions facing planners at that April 16 meeting. The property owner at 5189 Old Hickory Road wants to rezone almost 3 acres there. Documents submitted by that property owner describe a farm-to-table restaurant and “gathering place for locals” in the largely vacant, largely wooded area. Documents show a two-story brick residence on site.

The same applicant wants to rezone 5205 Old Hickory Road from residential to business The intended use is for a hairdresser, documents show.

Another rezoning business request of almost an acre is proposed at 9368 Charlotte Hwy. The site is just south of an auto dealership being redeveloped into a mixed-use project. There are residential properties nearby on Bearwood Lane and Thousand Oaks Road.

An end project isn’t listed for that property. The rezoning would better conform it to surrounding business properties, the application says.

At 4435 Flat Creek Road in Lancaster, a vacant acre-lot could become a car lot. The site is surrounded by a service garage, salvage yard and single-family lot.

All of the approvals require sign-offs from the county planning commission, Lancaster County Council or both.