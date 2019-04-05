Local
Looking for summer camps in York County? Here are some options.
Deep Sea Mystery camp to teach children STEM skills
It’s time to register for summer camp in York County.
The Herald asked readers and local organizations to send a list of upcoming camps.
Science and technology camps, sports camps and theater camps are some options you sent. Local churches also are hosting educational camps for children to practice their reading and enjoy field trips.
The list of camps, including dates and other pertinent details, is too long to publish in print but is available at heraldonline.com.
All camp information was provided to The Herald from the host organizations. The summer camp list reflects information provided by the March 29 deadline.
STEM Camps
The National Inventors Hall of Fame is bringing Camp Invention challenges to children in the York County region. The camps are open to children in kindergarten through sixth grade. Parents can register their children online. Registration is $230.
Camp Invention uses hands-on activities to teach students about science, technology, engineering and mathematics, or STEM. Activities will challenge children to build devices, learn the basics of running a business and build a remote-control robot.
For more information, call 800-968-4332 or e-mail campinvention@invent.org.
India Hook Elementary School: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. from June 10-13
Gold Hill Elementary School: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. from June 17-20
Fort Mill Elementary School: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. from June 17-20
Orchard Park Elementary School: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. from June 24-27
Rock Hill Parks, Recreation and Tourism
More information available at www.cityofrockhill.com/prtcamps.
BMX Summer Camp:
- Dates: June 25-27, July 9-11, Aug. 6-8
- Location: Rock Hill BMX Supercross Track; 1307 Riverwalk Parkway
- Price(s): $60 ($80 if a bike and helmet need to be rented)
- Age restriction: 6-12 years old
- Contact: 803-326-2441; info.bmx@cityofrockhill.com
- Program Description: Three-day (mornings) BMX skills camp for novice to intermediate level riders.
Emmett Scott Center Fun in the Sun Camp:
- Dates: 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. Mon-Fri from June 10 to Aug 9
- Location: Emmett Scott Recreation Center, 801 Crawford Road
- Price(s): $675
- Age restriction: 6-12 years old
- Contact: 803-329-5661
- Program Description: Nine-week program of fun-filled days: arts, crafts, sports, swimming, field trips and educational activities.
Discovery Quest at Fewell Park:
- Dates: 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. Mon. - Fri. from June 10 to Aug. 9
- Location: Fewell Park Center; 1201 Alexander Road
- Price(s): $675
- Age restriction: 6-11 years old
- Contact: 803-329-5645
- Program Description: Nine-week program with weekly theme including arts, outdoor activities, field trips and educational fun.
Rock Hill Outdoors Camps:
- Dates: Mornings, Monday through Thursday
- Location: Various Rock Hill parks
- Price(s): $10 - $20 per session
- Age restriction: Nature Navigators (5-8 years old); Bike Days (5-12 years old); Extreme Kids (9-12 years old)
- Contact: 803-817-5122; alloutdoors@cityofrockhill.com
- Program Description: Fun, educational, outdoor experiences based on the age and interests of the child.
Rock Hill Tennis Camps:
- Dates: Varies
- Location: Rock Hill Tennis Center; 897 Maplewood Ln.
- Price(s): Varies
- Age restriction: Little Toes (4-6 years old); Juniors (6-13 years old); High School (9-11 and 12+ years old)
- Contact: 803-326-3842; rhtc10s@cityofrockhill.com
- Program Description: Week-long tennis camps held in the mornings with skill development and match play appropriate to the age group and skill level. One-day drop-in rates are also available.
Fort Mill Community Playhouse
All camps are located at the Fort Mill Community Playhouse, 220 Main Street in Fort Mill. Contact admin@fortmillplayhouse.org or visit www.fortmillplayhouse.org for more information.
Improv Camp:
- Dates: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. July 8-12
- Price(s): $145
- Age restriction: 9-16 years old
- Program Description: Improv Camp will help kids explore their creativity in a fun way which builds confidence, humor and listening skills.
Performance Camps:
- Dates: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. or 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. July 15-26
- Price(s): $275
- Age restriction: Rising 3rd - 8th graders
- Program Description: Learn theater skills in creating a play from start to finish. Campers will share their final performance with family and friends.
York Parks and Recreation
For more information, call 803-684-3742 or visit www.yorksc.gov/recreation.
Paula Blackwell Basketball Camp:
- Dates: 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. July 15-18
- Location: York Recreation Center, 21 White Rose Lane
- Price(s): $50/child
- Age restriction: Boys and girls ages 5-15
- Program Description: Learn fundamentals of basketball, drills and games. Camps conducted by Paula Blackwell and former high school and college players and coaches.
York Cougar Football Camp:
- Dates: 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. July 22-24
- Location: York Comprehensive High School Stadium, 275 Alexander Love Hwy in York
- Price(s): $10/child
- Age restriction: Children in grades three through eighth
- Program Description: Speed, agility, and fundamental drills, position specific drills with coaches, practice with the Cougars
Summer Activities Camp:
- Dates: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. July 29 - August 1
- Location: York Recreation Center, 21 White Rose Lane
- Price(s): Free to first 20 participants to register
- Age restriction: Boys and girls ages 8-12
- Program Description: Basketball, volleyball, soccer, football, arts and crafts and more
Winthrop University
Tom Riginos Baseball Camps:
- Dates: June 17-21, July 15-19, August 5-9
- Location: Winthrop Ballpark
- Price(s): $255
- Age restriction: 7-12 years old
- Contact: Tom Riginos, tomriginos@yahoo.com
- More information: www.winthropbaseballcamp.com
- Program Description: The Winthrop Baseball staff will provide professional instruction and a fun and enjoyable atmosphere. Campers will have hands-on experience using one of the top-rated facilities in the Big South Conference. This camp is designed for the young person who wants to learn and improve their baseball skills.
Winthrop Volleyball:
All camps are held at the Winthrop Coliseum, 1162 Eden Terrace in Rock Hill.
Athletes as young as fourth grade through seniors in high school are encouraged to participate in the Winthrop Eagles Volleyball program. Winthrop athletes and coaches will provide personalized training at the child’s skill level.
More information is available at www.winthropvolleyball.com and www.winthropeagles.com. Contact wuvolleyballcamps@gmail.com for more details.
Elite Camp:
- Dates: July 7-9
- Price(s): Commuter camper not attending Sunday: $200; Commuter camper with no overnight stay: $250; Residential camper not attending Sunday: $300, Residential camper staying overnight: $350
- Age restriction: Ages 10-18
“FUN”damentals Youth Camp:
- Dates: July 10
- Price(s): $50
- Age restriction: Ages 6-10
Skills Camp:
- Dates: July 10
- Price(s): $75
- Age restriction: Ages 10-18
Team Camp:
- Dates: July 11-13
- Price(s): Commuter camper not staying overnight: $250, Residential camper staying overnight: $350
- Age restriction: Ages 13-18
Fort Mill soccer
Nation Ford Soccer Camp:
- Dates: 6 p.m.- 8:15 p.m., drop-off begins at 5:30 p.m., Monday-Thursday from June 10-13
- Location: Nation Ford High School Stadium, 1400 A O Jones Blvd in Fort Mill
- Price(s): $85/person or $100 after June 3
- Age restriction: 5K-8th grade girls and boys
- Contact: Michele Martin, martinmd@fortmillschools.org or 803-412-2034
- Program Description: Register online. Camp focuses on fundamentals, player development and fun. Campers are divided by experience. Camp Staff includes Kenny Halas, varsity head coach, and Will Martin, JV head coach for the boys, as well as Division I and Division II athletes and current varsity players.
Clover
Stellie Jackson Enrichment Center:
- Dates: June 10 - July 14
- Location: Roosevelt Park, 312 Mobley St. in Clover
- Price(s): Free
- Age restriction: 4 years old to rising second graders
- Contact: Liz Johnson, 980-329-6540 or Liz.Johnson@clover.k12.sc.us
- Program Description: Camp includes reading activities, art, field trips, community building activities and devotional time. Priority is given to students from the Clover School district. Snacks and lunch provided.
Church-based camps
Camp High Hopes:
- Dates: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 10-14 and June 17-21
- Location: Boyd Hill Baptist Church, 315 Glenn St. in Rock Hill
- Price(s): Free
- Age restriction: 8-15 years old
- Contact: Dorothy Seale, 803-324-1502
- Program Description: Free summer enrichment program offering spiritual and academic activities, health and nutritional information, physical fitness activities and a tour bus field trip. Camp T-shirts, trophies and lunch is provided for each camper. An application and shot record is required.
Summer Safari Reading Camp:
- Dates: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. June 10-14, June 17-21 and June 24-28
- Location: Boyd Hill Baptist Church, 315 Glenn St. in Rock Hill
- Price(s): Free
- Age restriction: Third graders
- Contact: Dorothy Seale, 803-324-1502
- Program Description: Participants will practice reading, writing and comprehension while listening to stories and learning about places around the world. Lunch is included. An application and shot record is required.
Will of God Ministries Kingdom Kids Summer Camp:
- Dates: June 10-Aug. 8
- Location: Will of God Ministries, 203 Hampshire Lane in Clover
- Price(s): Free
- Age restriction: 6-11 years old
- Contact: Brittany Steele, 803-222-4141
- Program Description: Free summer camp program that includes field trips twice a week. Lunch and transportation not provided. To apply, download the form at thewillofgodministries.org and bring to 701 N Main St. in Clover.
